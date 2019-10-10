Jones Captures Victory at ITA All-American Championships

TULSA, Okla. – Georgia Tech women’s tennis senior Kenya Jones pocketed a three-set win in ITA All-American Championships consolation play on Thursday.

Due to weather, No. 10 Jones’ match was moved to Oklahoma State against No. 56 Sabina Machalova from Ole Miss. The Yellow Jacket senior captured the first set over Machalova, 6-3, but dropped a tight second set in a tiebreak, 7-6 (4), to force a deciding third set. Jones proved victorious over the Rebel, 6-3, to advance in the consolation bracket.

Jones returns to action in consolation play on Friday in second round action.

