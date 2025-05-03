Jones and Patel Shut Down WCU

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball (32-14, 15-9 ACC) secured the series victory over Western Carolina (23-23) on Saturday afternoon, using strong pitching from Brady Jones and Mason Patel to earn a 4-2 win inside Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. Jones threw his third quality start of the year, racking up a career-best nine strikeouts before Patel tossed the final three innings to record his team-leading fourth save, just hours after graduating from Georgia Tech, earlier that morning.

Tech is now 32-14, tied with 2019 for the best start to a season in 14 years (since 2011).

The Tech offense delivered 13 runs, its 20 th double-digit scoring output of the season, Tech is 19-1 when scoring 10 or more in a game.

Georgia Tech is averaging 2.63 doubles per game this season (121 in 46 games) – the program record for doubles/game is 2.51, set in 1987.

Kyle Lodise recorded an RBI off a SAC fly. Georgia Tech leads the nation with 37 SAC flies this season, nine behind the program record (46) set back in 2000, and the most in a season since 2019 (41).

The pitching staff struck out 13 batters today, marking the 34th time this season that the pitchers have struck out at least one-per-inning pitched (73.9 percent).

Freshman Alex Hernandez put the Jackets in front with a two-run double in the sixth inning, scoring Lodise and Drew Burress. It was his 50th and 51st RBI of the season – the most on the team and the most among Power 4 freshmen.

Freshman Caleb Daniel extended his on-base streak to 12 games, the longest active streak on the team. He would go 2-for-4 with a run scored.

It was his third straight multi-hit game, the first time he has accomplished that, and his 15th multi-hit game of the year.

as scored 43 runs this season, the fifth most among Power 4 freshmen. Junior Kyle Lodise reached base with a hit-by-pitch in the sixth inning, stealing his third bag of the weekend before coming around to score on Hernandez ’ double, his 57 th run of the year.

Junior Kyle Lodise reached base with a hit-by-pitch in the sixth inning, stealing his third bag of the weekend before coming around to score on Hernandez' double, his 57th run of the year.
Sophomore Drew Burress reached base for the seventh game in a row and 45th time out of 46 games this season, drawing a walk in the sixth before scoring on the Hernandez

scored 73 runs in 2024. Freshman Will Baker added an insurance run in the seventh to make it a 4-1 game. He has either scored or driven in a run in each of his last three games.

Junior Brady Jones made his 12 th straight Saturday start, pitching 6.0 innings with a career-high nine strikeouts, allowing only four hits and one earned run.

Jones becomes the second GT pitcher to reach 60 strikeouts, joining Tate McKee (65).

The effort sent him back to the win column, giving him a 5-2 record.

Senior Mason Patel pitched the final three innings, allowing only one run and striking out four to collect his team-leading fourth save of the season.

pitched the final three innings, allowing only one run and striking out four to collect his team-leading fourth save of the season. He graduated from Georgia Tech with a degree in Applied Languages (Spanish) earlier in the day.

Patel has played a part in the end result in 14 of his 16 appearances this season, posting a 9-1 record with four saves.

The Jackets will go for the sweep over Western Carolina (23-23) tomorrow, May 4, at 1 p.m. Tech is expected to start senior RHP Jaylen Paden (4-1 / 2.67 ERA). Tickets are available at ramblinwreck.com/tickets

