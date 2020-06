Johnson’s 3-TD Game vs. Clemson to Re-Air on Tuesday

The celebration of Georgia Tech’s 28-24 win at nationally ranked Clemson on Sept. 11, 2004 begins with the Atlantic Coast Conference re-airing the ABC broadcast of the game beginning at 7 p.m. The re-air will be carried exclusively on the official YouTube channel of the ACC Digital Network ( youtube.com/accdn ). Click HERE for a direct link to the broadcast. Playing in only the second game of his collegiate career, Johnson caught eight passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. Two of his three touchdown catches came in the final 1:50 of the contest, including the game-winner with five seconds remaining.

At 10 p.m., switch over to the official YouTube channel of Georgia Tech athletics (youtube.com/user/ramblinwrecktube) for an exclusive after-show, featuring the current voice of Georgia Tech athletics Andy Demetra and the former voice of the Yellow Jackets Wes Durham, who was on the radio call for the thrilling 2004 triumph at Clemson. Durham will recount his memories from the win and Johnson’s Hall of Fame career with the Jackets.

