Johnson Named to NFL All-Decade Team

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football legend Calvin Johnson was one of 52 players named to the National Football League’s official all-decade team for 2010-19, the NFL announced on Monday.
Johnson, a wide receiver who starred at Georgia Tech from 2004-06, was selected by the Detroit Lions with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. He played nine seasons with the Lions, the final six of which came during the 2010s (2010-15). All three of his first-team All-Pro selections (2011-13) and all six of his Pro Bowl appearances (2010-15) came during the decade. He was also the NFL leader in receiving yards in 2011 and 2012. In ’12, he set an NFL record with 1,974 receiving yards (on a league-leading 122 receptions).
He was one of four wideouts named to the NFL’s all-decade team, joined by Antonio Brown, Larry Fitzgerald and the Atlanta Falcons’ Julio Jones.
Prior to becoming one of the NFL’s all-time great receivers, Johnson set several receiving records in his three seasons at Georgia Tech. A two-time first-team all-American (2005 and 2006) and winner of the 2006 Biletnikoff Award, he remains the Yellow Jackets’ all-time leader for receiving yards in a season (1,202 in 2006) and career (2,927) and touchdown receptions in a season (15 – 2006) and career (28).
Johnson was inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 2016, the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018, the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 2019 and the Atlanta Sports Hall of Fame in 2020. He becomes eligible for selection to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.
