Johnson Named to NFL All-Decade Team

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football legend Calvin Johnson was one of 52 players named to the National Football League’s official all-decade team for 2010-19, the NFL announced on Monday.

Johnson, a wide receiver who starred at Georgia Tech from 2004-06, was selected by the Detroit Lions with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. He played nine seasons with the Lions, the final six of which came during the 2010s (2010-15). All three of his first-team All-Pro selections (2011-13) and all six of his Pro Bowl appearances (2010-15) came during the decade. He was also the NFL leader in receiving yards in 2011 and 2012. In ’12, he set an NFL record with 1,974 receiving yards (on a league-leading 122 receptions).

He was one of four wideouts named to the NFL’s all-decade team, joined by Antonio Brown, Larry Fitzgerald and the Atlanta Falcons’ Julio Jones.

Prior to becoming one of the NFL’s all-time great receivers, Johnson set several receiving records in his three seasons at Georgia Tech. A two-time first-team all-American (2005 and 2006) and winner of the 2006 Biletnikoff Award, he remains the Yellow Jackets’ all-time leader for receiving yards in a season (1,202 in 2006) and career (2,927) and touchdown receptions in a season (15 – 2006) and career (28).