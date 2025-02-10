Jenkins Wins Super Bowl Ring

A wide receiver at Georgia Tech in 2022 who has converted to tight end as a pro, Jenkins was on the field for 25 plays at TE and on special teams in Sunday’s Super Bowl. The snap count was his highest in four playoff games this postseason and his fourth-highest of the season overall.

THE FLATS – E.J. Jenkins became the 21 st former Georgia Tech football player to win a Super Bowl on Sunday when his Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

E.J. Jenkins (left) celebrates with teammate Kenneth Gainwell after the Philadelphia Eagles’ 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX (National Football League photo)

After spending the 2023 season on the Eagles’, New York Jets’ and Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squads, Jenkins was promoted to Philadelphia’s active roster in 2024 and saw action in 12 games (eight in the regular season and four in the postseason). Playing primarily on special teams, he caught one pass on the season – a 7-yard touchdown versus the New York Giants on Jan. 5.

Jenkins played in 12 games and made 11 starts at wide receiver in his lone season at Georgia Tech in 2022. He caught 17 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns as a Yellow Jacket. Prior to coming to Tech as a graduate transfer, he played three seasons at St. Francis (Pa.) and one at South Carolina.

A former Yellow Jacket has now been on the winning team for three-consecutive Super Bowls. Former Tech place kicker Harrison Butker made his fifth Super Bowl appearance on Sunday with the Chiefs, who were trying to become the first team to ever win three-straight Super Bowls. Butker, one of Kansas City’s team captains, did become the first former Yellow Jacket to ever play in five Super Bowls and, despite Sunday’s defeat, remains Georgia Tech’s only three-time Super Bowl champion.

