Jackson Sends Jackets to Thrilling Victory

Box Score (.pdf)

THE FLATS – Freshman Jadyn Jackson entered the game to pinch run and wound up eventually hitting the walkoff single to give No. 29 Georgia Tech baseball the 4-3 win over Virginia Tech on Friday night at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (9-4, 1-0 ACC) struggled hitting with runners in scoring position for much of the game, but caught fire in the ninth as Michael Guldberg singled and Colin Hall doubled to put runners at second and third and no outs. After Drew Compton walked on four pitches, Baron Radcliff came through to tie the game with a two-RBI single.

Jackson then entered after two strikeouts and the bases loaded, taking the first pitch of the at-bat into the wind and right field to plate the game-winning run.

Keeping the game close, Tech got a career night out of starter RHP Jonathan Hughes as he allowed just one earned run in a career-long 7.0 innings, striking out a career-high nine batters. Freshman LHP Dalton Smith (2-0) entered in the top of the ninth and pitched a no-hit inning, punching out two.

The Hokies (8-4, 0-1 ACC) were held to just five hits on the night as Carson Taylor and Tanner Thomas both had RBI singles. RHP Matthew Siverling (0-1) received the loss after allowing a hit and a run in 0.0 innings of work.

Georgia Tech returns for Game 2 on Saturday at Russ Chandler Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

Hughes set a career in strikeouts, fanning 9 (prev. 7 vs. Marshall – Feb. 18, 2017).

Hughes also went a career-long 7.0 innings in just 86 total pitches (prev. 6.0 innings, three time – last vs. WCU – March 6, 2016)

Leading Tech at the plate were three multi-hit performances:

Guldberg continued to rake, going 3-for-5 on the night;

Freshman Stephen Reid launched a mammoth solo home run in the fourth inning en route to finishing 2-for-5

Leadoff junior Luke Waddell also finished 2-for-5.

Postgame Press Conference (Head coach Danny Hall and Jadyn Jackson)