Jackets Poised for ACC Championships

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech track and field teams head to Louisville, Ky. this week for the ACC Indoor Championships. The competition will take place from Thursday, Feb. 22 to Saturday, Feb. 24.

The ACC Championships will begin for Tech on Thursday at 4:05 p.m. with the women’s unseeded 5,000 meters final. The event setup will include a mixture of preliminaries and finals for the running events and field events.

The Top 6 individuals and Top 3 relays can earn All-ACC honors. The Top 3 individuals, first place relay qualify for First Team All-ACC and the remaining top individuals, relays qualify for Second Team All-ACC.

The Jackets have experienced much success throughout the indoor season. Many of Tech’s standouts ranked nationally for their performances this season.

Standouts on the men’s side, John Watkins, Eric Singleton Jr., Jackson Sexton, and Nick Nyman.

Shanty Papakosta, Sheleah Harris, and Helena Lindsay look to lead the women’s team in their respective events.

At the championships, the Jackets will face a lot of tough competition. The ACC has five teams ranked nationally; three men’s programs and two women’s programs. These programs include No.13 UNC (Men), No. 15 Florida State (Men), and No. 21 Louisville (Men). The women’s programs include No. 19 Notre Dame (Women) and No. 21 Clemson.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.