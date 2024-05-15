Jackets Wrap Up Regular Season at FSU

GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (30-19, 14-13 ACC) vs. No. 10 FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES (27-13, 15-11 ACC) May 16-18, 2024 • 7 PM, 6 PM, 2 PM Tallahassee, Fla. (Dick Howser Stadium)

TOP STORYLINES



• Georgia Tech baseball wraps up its 2024 regular season against No. 10 Florida State on May 16-18 at Dick Howser Stadium.

• The Jackets and Seminoles have faced off 128 times, dating back to 1959, but haven’t faced off in Tallahassee since 2016.

• Tech is coming off a huge series win over No. 9 Duke, giving it six ACC series wins on the year – second only to Clemson’s seven in the conference.

• Tech’s final three weeks of the season are rated as the toughest in the ACC and fourth-toughest in all of Division I as those opponents have a combined .712 winning percentage (337-136).

• Tech has taken five of its last six ACC series.

• Tech has already beaten then-No. 16 Virginia Tech, No. 9 Duke, and No. 10 Virginia, and took one game against then-No. 4 Clemson.

• Tech currently holds 13 wins against Quad 1 and 2 teams with only Clemson, Virginia, Wake Forest and Duke having more among ACC teams .500 in the league.

• Freshman phenom Drew Burress continues to lead the pack, hitting a team-best .376 for the season (.373 in ACC play) with 14 doubles and 21 home runs.

• Burress’ sights now turn to the single-season GT record of 26 (Kevin Parada, 2022) and the ACC/NCAA freshman record of 27 (Tommy White, NC State).

• Burress also has the chance to become Tech’s first triple crown winner (team leader in average, HR and RBI) since Matt Gonzalez in 2016 and second since Mark Teixeira in 1999.

• Burress still leads ACC freshmen in a whopping six categories and leads all freshmen nationally in eight.

• The Jackets have continued their hot streak at the plate, hitting .313 and reaching base at a .428 clip.