Jackets Win Invitational with Sweep of IUPUI

Freshman Julia Bergmann earned her second tournament MVP selection and sophomores Mikaila Dowd and Mariana Brambilla also secured spots on the all-tournament team.

THE FLATS – Securing its second nonconference tournament title, Georgia Tech volleyball (5-1) swept IUPUI (1-4) 3-0 on Friday night to close out the Hyatt Regency Invitational and maintain its perfect 5-0 record in O’Keefe Gymnasium.

How it happened:

The Jackets set the tone early, speeding out to a 12-4 lead and IUPUI called its first timeout. A 4-0 run brought the Jaguars within four at 12-8 but Tech pushed right back out, moving their lead to 19-10. Tech only allowed four more points before a kill from junior Cori Clifton secured the set at 25-14.

The second set was a much closer battle. The squads traded points to a tie at 19-19 before IUPUI snuck ahead by two and Tech called timeout. The Jackets tied the set again at 23-23 and IUPUI called its first timeout of the set. The Jaguars reached set point but a kill from Bergmann kept the Jackets alive. Bergmann struck two more times, giving the Jackets set point and the win at 26-24 for the 2-0 advantage.

The Jackets used that momentum heading into the third set, using a 6-0 run to lead 13-7 on a kill from Bergmann. The White and Gold didn’t let up, cruising to set point at 24-12 on a kill from sophomore Kaila Kaiser. The Jackets forced an attack error by the Jaguars to get the sweep at 25-12.

Up next:

The Jackets hit the road, heading to Norman, Okla., for the OU Nike Invitational Sept. 13-14 where they will face Louisiana, Arizona State and host Oklahoma.

Tech Tidbits

Dowd recorded her second double-double of the season with 11 kills and 12 digs.

The sweep was Tech’s third of the 2019 season.

For the second-straight season Tech made it through its home nonconference schedule unscathed.

Bergmann has led the Jackets in kills in every match this season, tallying 12 against IUPUI.

ACC Network has launched!

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games (beginning with Georgia Tech’s 2019 season opener at Clemson on Aug. 29), as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTVolleyball), Facebook (Georgia Tech Volleyball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.