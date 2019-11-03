Jackets Win Eighth-Straight Topping NC State in Five

RALEIGH, N.C. – Extending its Atlantic Coast Conference winning streak to eight, Georgia Tech volleyball (16-7, 9-3 ACC) took its second-straight five set victory on the road against NC State (9-15, 4-8 ACC) on Sunday afternoon. With the win, Tech finishes the weekend tied for second in the ACC.

How it happened:

The Wolfpack took an early lead but the Jackets used a 5-0 run to take over at 8-6 on a kill from sophomore Kayla Kaiser. The Jackets took another 3-0 run and following a monster kill from Kaiser, NC State called for a timeout with the Jackets leading 11-7. The Wolfpack brought the score back within one but the Jackets stayed ahead, and as sophomore Matti McKissock snuck a kill over the net NC State called its second timeout with the score at 18-15. Tech held onto its lead, taking the set at 25-19 on a block from freshman Julia Bergmann and senior Kodie Comby.

The Jackets had another slow start in the second, falling behind 6-0. The Jackets chipped away at the deficit, using a 4-0 run to come within one at 12-11 on a block from sophomores Mikaila Dowd and Kaiser. The Wolfpack snuck back out to lead 15-11 to trigger the media timeout. The Jackets won a long rally on a kill from Kaiser coming out of the timeout but NC State pushed the lead out to five at 17-12 and the Jackets called for a timeout. Tech fought to bring the score back within three at 21-18 on a kill from Bergmann and NC State signaled for a timeout. The Jackets weren’t able to close the gap and the Wolfpack took the second set at 25-19.

The third was a close start until a 6-0 run carried the Wolfpack to a 11-6 lead and the Jackets called a timeout. Tech’s offense was sporadic and Tech used its second timeout of the set trailing 19-11. The set was too far out of hand and the Wolfpack took the 2-1 lead at 25-16.

The Jackets left the momentum with NC State heading into the fourth, falling behind 6-2 before calling their first timeout. Tech couldn’t make up the deficit and called its second timeout trailing 17-10. Tech never gave up and trailing 23-15 the Jackets kicked off a 10-0 run with Kaiser at the service line to take back the set and win the fourth at 25-23 to force a decisive fifth set.

The fifth set was a battle. The teams went back-and-forth, trading points but the Wolfpack snuck ahead by three to force the switch at 8-5 and the Jackets called timeout. Tech came back within one at 9-8 on an attack error and NC State used a timeout of its own. Tech kept at it, turning it into a 6-0 run to lead 12-9 on a kill from sophomore Mariana Brambilla. The Jackets only allowed two more points before Brambilla secured the set with a kill at 15-11 for the second-straight five set victory.

Up next:

The Jackets are back on the road next weekend, heading to No. 2 Pittsburgh for a 7 p.m. first serve on Friday, Nov. 8 on ACCNX.

Tech Tidbits:

Tech’s eight-match ACC winning streak is its longest since it won 10 in a row in 2016.

With the win, the Jackets move to a tie for second in the ACC with Florida State.

Kaiser recorded a career high five block assists and matched her career high in blocks with five.

Brambilla recorded her sixth double-double with 21 kills and 12 digs.

Brambilla’s 21 kills were a season high for the sophomore.

Bergmann recorded her 11 th double-double with 10 kills and 21 digs.

double-double with 10 kills and 21 digs. Bergmann’s 21 digs were a career high.

Sophomore Maddie Tippett tallied a season high 24 digs.

