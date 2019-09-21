Jackets Win Doubles Title at Debbie Southern Fall Classic

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Georgia Tech’s Kenya Jones and Victoria Flores captured the doubles title of flight two on the second day of the Debbie Southern Furman Fall Classic. In singles action, Flores advanced to the championship match of flight five.

Play opened on Saturday with the final round of doubles action and the Jackets took home a doubles title behind Jones and Flores. The Yellow Jacket pair upended No. 41 Kelly Chen and Margaryta Bilokin of Duke, 8-4, to take the crown in flight two.

Flores went undefeated on the day as the junior pocketed a straight-set singles victory to advance to the championship match of flight five. Flores challenged Clemson’s Ali De Spain Saturday afternoon, downing the Tiger, 6-0, 6-3, to remain undefeated in the tournament. In a top 10 battle in flight one, Tech’s No. 10 Jones faced No. 4 Alexa Graham of North Carolina. Jones pushed Graham, but fell, 6-4, 6-3.

In consolation play, the Jackets pocketed wins from Nami Otsuka and Sophia Sassoli. Otsuka rallied back from dropping the first set, 6-1, to Maggie Pate (Furman) to take the final two sets, 6-2, 6-4. Sassoli cruised to a 6-3, 6-1 decision over Furman’s Danni Vines for her first collegiate victory. With both wins, the Yellow Jackets will play in their consolation finals on Sunday.

Action concludes on Sunday with the final round of singles play.

RESULTS

Doubles

Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores (GT) def. No. 41 Kelly Chen/Margaryta Bilokin (Duke) – 8-4

Ariadna Riley/Callie Creath (Tennessee) def. Nami Otsuka/Gia Cohen (GT) – 8-4

Anika Yarlagadda/Sophia Patel (UNC) def. Nadia Gizdova/Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) – 8-2

Singles

No. 4 Alexa Graham (UNC) def. No. 10 Kenya Jones (GT) – 6-4, 6-3

Victoria Flores (GT) def. Ali DeSpain (Clemson) – 6-0, 6-3

Joanna Silva (Tennessee) def. Gia Cohen (GT) – 5-7, 7-5, 6-4

Nami Otsuka (GT) def. Maggie Pate (Furman) – 1-6, 6-2, 6-4

Georgie Walker (Furman) def. Nadia Gizdova (GT) – 6-4, 7-5

Elise Mills (USC) def. Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) – 6-1, 6-3

Sophia Sassoli (GT) def. Danni Vines (Furman) – 6-3, 6-1

Schedule of Play

Singles

No. 10 Kenya Jones (GT) vs. Kelly Chen (Duke) – 10:30 a.m.

Victoria Flores (GT) vs. Luna Domet (OSU) – 9 a.m.

Gia Cohen (GT) vs. Ana Cruz (USC) – Noon

Nami Otsuka (GT) vs. Danielle Wolf (OSU) – 10 a.m.

Nadia Gizdova (GT) vs. Anna Ross (Vandy) – 11 a.m.

Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) vs. Hannah Zhao (Duke) – 10:30 a.m.

Sophia Sassoli (GT) vs. Meredith Roberts (MSU) – 9 a.m.

