Jackets Welcome OSU and Penn State to Mewborn for Bye Week Tournament

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (19-13, 7-5 ACC) is set to host Oklahoma State (19-7, 4-3 Big 12) and Penn State (14-16, 2-5 Big Ten) in a Bye Week Tournament March 27-30. The Jackets will play Oklahoma State Thursday at 7 p.m. and Friday at 6 p.m. before finishing the weekend against Penn State Sunday at 11 a.m. The Cowgirls and the Nittany Lions will play at Mewborn Field Saturday at 11 a.m.

Series Information

Georgia Tech (19-13, 7-5 ACC) vs. OSU (19-7, 4-3 Big 12); Tech trails the series 2-1

Georgia Tech (19-13, 7-5 ACC) vs. Penn State (14-16, 2-5 Big Ten); Tech leads the series 6-5

– Thursday, March 27 | 7 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

– Friday, March 28 | 6 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCN

– Saturday, March 29 | 11 a.m. | Live Stats

– Sunday, March 30 | 11 a.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

TV

Tech’s Thursday and Sunday games are set to be streamed on ACCNX while Friday’s game will be available ACCN. No stream will be available for Saturday’s neutral contest between OSU and Penn State.

Clear Bag Policy

Shirley Clements Mewborn Field will continue to implement a clear bag policy. Any outside items brought into the facility must be contained within a clear bag. For more information on Georgia Tech’s policy, go to https://ramblinwreck.com/clearbag/

Parking

Parking will be available in the E66 Family Housing parking deck for all contests this week. The parking deck will be open two hours prior to the first pitch for each contest.

PROMOTIONS

Tech fans are encouraged to come enjoy our Taylor Swift night on Friday, featuring not just T-Swifts best hits playing through Mewborn but also a bracelet station and a GT Belt Bag giveaway for the first 200 fans.

Sunday will be Tech softball’s Bark in the Park Day! Fans will be able to bring their furry friends with them to catch the Jackets in action against Penn State. The first 50 dogs in attendance will get their very own GT Bandana. Please note the following:

Owners must fill out the following waiver in order to bring their furry friend into Mewborn: Bark in the Park Waiver

Dogs can only enter through the main gate on the third base side

Upon entry you must check in at the marketing table by the third base entrance and receive your wrist band

Wrist bands will be provided for re-entry to the field and waste bags will be provided to clean up after your furry friends

Water will be available as well as dog bowls if needed

Dogs must be seated behind the first base dugout only and cannot be seated in any reserved or bleacher seats

Furry friends must be in attendance to collect the bandana give away

Storylines

The Yellow Jackets will host their third tournament of the season after opening the year with the annual Buzz Classic which was followed shortly after by the I-75 Tournament.

Despite starting only 24 games this season, Freshman Alyssa Willer leads the Jackets’ offensive stat lines with a .404 batting average, .684 slugging percentage, and .532 on base percentage as well as maintaining a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.

The freshman’s 22 runs scored are third on the team this season behind Gracyn Tucker (23) and Eliana Gottlieb (24) while her runs batted in are tied with Grace Connelly for second most on the squad (20).

Tucker has so far had an impressive comeback season after her freshman season was cut short due to injury, leading Tech in home runs (9), hits (32), and total bases (64).

The third baseman has slammed one home run in each of Tech’s four ACC series so far this season and owns two of Tech’s four grand slams in 2025 (vs. No. 18 Stanford, vs. Pitt).

She now holds the longest reached base streak of the season with 11 games after surpassing the previous longest streak of 10 games, set by Addison Leschber, on Tuesday against Mercer.

Seniors Sophia Voyles and Kinsey Norton have seen the most action in the circle for the Yellow Jackets this season with both pitchers making 17 appearances respectively so far this season.

Voyles leads the pitching staff with a 2.17 ERA, 13 game starts, three complete games, three shutouts, 67.2 innings pitched, and 80 strikeouts.

Norton is just behind Voyles in stats this season with a 2.53 ERA, 47.0 innings pitched, 45 strikeouts and holding batters to a .234 batting average.

Sydnie Watts has worked her way into a starting spot in the circle with eight games starts this season out of a total 11 appearances.

The freshman continues to hold a spotless 2-0 record on the season after pitching a total 28.0 innings and recording 26 strikeouts.

Makyla Coffield sits behind Voyles in the win column this year with a 6-3 record after 13 appearances and a total 25.2 innings pitched.

Four Jackets have started all 32 contests so far this season, two of them being upper classmen in the form of Paige Vukadinovich and Grace Connelly while Gracyn Tucker and Emma Simon represent the under classmen in the consistent starting lineup.

Tech trails the overall series against OSU, 2-1, with their most recent meeting being back in the 2011 season.

The Jackets lead Penn State in the overall season, 6-5, going into Sunday’s contest on a three-game win streak against the Nittany Lions.

2025 SOFTBALL TICKETS

Don’t forget to get your tickets for Tech softball’s remaining home games at Mewborn Field!

Single Game Tickets:

Guarantee your seats for specific games at Shirley Clements Mewborn Field! Single game tickets start at the low cost of just $10. Reserved Chairback: $12. General Admission Bench seats: $10

For more information regarding ticket purchases, click here.

Full Steam Ahead

