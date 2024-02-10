Jackets Welcome Miami for Pink Game Sunday

GEORGIA TECH (14-10, 5-7 ACC) vs. MIAMI (15-7, 5-6 ACC)

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 | 2:00 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion

Television: ACC Network Extra | Watch Online (Announcers: Andy Demetra, Fallon Stokes)

Radio: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App (Play-by-Play: Richard Musterer)

Live Stats: Click Here

Purchase Tickets Here

Clear Bag Policy

Parking: Available in the McCamish Pavilion Lot or Family Housing Deck on 10 th Street

Street Promotions: Play4Kay Pink Game – the first 200 fans receive a pink t-shirt to honor former associate head coach Tasha Butts; Postgame autographs; Kids (18 and under) receive free admission; Game presented by Union Up.



With only three home games left of the regular season, Georgia Tech women’s basketball returns to action on Sunday, welcoming Miami for its annual Play4Kay Pink Game. The Yellow Jackets look to get back to winning ways, coming off a heartbreaking three-point loss at No. 23 Syracuse on Thursday, 62-59. Kara Dunn led the way offensively, chipping in 17 points to lead a trio of Jackets in double-figures. Tech led by as many as eight points in the game, but couldn’t hold on down the stretch.

Miami comes into the contest winners of three of its last five, most recently topping Clemson in overtime at home, 75-72. The Hurricanes boast a 13-1 record at home, including a 4-1 ACC mark, but are 2-5 on the road, 1-5 against league opponents – their only win away from home was against Wake Forest on Feb. 1. Shayeann Day-Wilson leads Miami offensively, averaging 11.5 points per game. Lazaria Spearman paces the team on the glass, pulling down 5.9 rebounds per game on average.

On a four-game win streak against Tech, Miami holds the lead in the all-time series, 21-17. The Jackets were last victorious against the Hurricanes completing the sweep in 2021. Miami has taken the last two meetings in McCamish Pavilion despite the Jackets leading the series, 8-6, when competing at home.

THE TIP-OFF

Georgia Tech is led offensively by Kara Dunn who averages 15.4 points per game. Dunn ranks 10th overall in scoring in the ACC and is 10th in scoring in ACC games only.

In conference games only, Georgia Tech boasts two players in the top 20 in scoring – Kara Dunn (10 th ) and Tonie Morgan (13 th ).

) and Tonie Morgan (13 ). Tech also boasts two players in the top 20 in rebounding in the ACC in overall games – Tonie Morgan (8 th ) and Kayla Blackshear (14 th ). Morgan also ranks in ACC games as she is tied for 14th.

) and Kayla Blackshear (14 ). Morgan also ranks in ACC games as she is tied for 14th. Tonie Morgan is the only player in the league to rank in the top 10 in rebounding and assists. Morgan is 8 th in rebounding and 5 th in assists in overall games.

in rebounding and 5 in assists in overall games. In ACC games only, Morgan is one of two players to rank in the top 10 in rebounding and assists, along with Alyssa Ustby (UNC).

Morgan is also the only true guard to rank in the top 10 in the ACC in rebounding. Alyssa Utsby (UNC) is listed as a guard/forward and sits at No. 3.

Leading Tech from three-point distance, freshman Rusne Augustinaite is shooting 36.5 percent from long range, helping highlight her strong inaugural collegiate campaign. Augustinaite ranks fifth overall in the ACC in three-point field goals made and ties for ninth in ACC games only.

Augustinaite is the only freshman in the league to rank in the top 5 in 3-point field goals made at No. 5 in all games.

As a team, Georgia Tech ranks third in the ACC in assists, averaging 15.96 assists per game. Virginia Tech leads the league at 17.43 assists per game, while Notre Dame comes in second at 17.00.

