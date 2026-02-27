Jackets Welcome Florida State on Saturday

GEORGIA TECH (11-17, 2-13 ACC) vs. FLORIDA STATE (14-14, 7-8 ACC)
- Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026 | 12:00 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion
- Television: ACC Network | Watch Online (Announcers: John Schriffen, Scott Williams)
- Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
- Other ways to listen: Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | SiriusXM App
- Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters
- Promotions:
- Presented by R.S. Andrews
- Halftime performance from Red Panda
Georgia Tech men’s basketball plays back-to-back home games for the first time since early January, opening a two-game homestand on Saturday against Florida State. The Yellow Jackets, coming off a midweek bye, dropped a hard-fought decision at No. 21 Louisville despite four players reaching double-figures. In conference play, three Jackets are averaging double-figures, paced by Kowacie Reeves Jr. at 14.1 points per game.
Florida State comes into the Saturday matinee is coming off an 83-73 loss to Miami, but has been winners of six of its last eight, and seven of the past nine. The Seminoles opened league play dropping five-straight before turning the page with a 65-63 win at Miami. Robert McCray V leads the Seminoles in league play, averaging 17.1 points per game, which ranks ninth in league scoring.
Saturday’s game will be broadcast live on the ACC Network and radio coverage will be available on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and Tech’s flagship station, 680 the Fan (680AM/93.7 FM). Tech’s radio broadcast will also be available on the SiriusXM app.
SERIES HISTORY
Georgia Tech has won five of the last eight meetings against Florida State, but the Seminoles took the only regular season meeting last year, 91-78, in Tallahassee to push their lead in the all-time series to 47-34. The Yellow Jackets have taken the last three meetings in McCamish Pavilion, dating back to Florida State’s last win in Atlanta in 2019. Tech holds a 20-17 advantage when competing in Atlanta, including a 4-3 edge in McCamish Pavilion.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
