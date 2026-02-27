Jackets Welcome Florida State on Saturday

Georgia Tech men’s basketball plays back-to-back home games for the first time since early January, opening a two-game homestand on Saturday against Florida State. The Yellow Jackets, coming off a midweek bye, dropped a hard-fought decision at No. 21 Louisville despite four players reaching double-figures. In conference play, three Jackets are averaging double-figures, paced by Kowacie Reeves Jr. at 14.1 points per game.

Florida State comes into the Saturday matinee is coming off an 83-73 loss to Miami, but has been winners of six of its last eight, and seven of the past nine. The Seminoles opened league play dropping five-straight before turning the page with a 65-63 win at Miami. Robert McCray V leads the Seminoles in league play, averaging 17.1 points per game, which ranks ninth in league scoring.