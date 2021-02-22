Jackets Visit No. 16/15 Virginia Tech

THE FLATS – Looking for its third straight win and second straight on the road, Georgia Tech plays the second of two straight road games Tuesday with a 7 p.m. tip against No. 16/15 Virginia Tech at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.

Georgia Tech update – The Yellow Jackets, 5-5 since returning from its 17-day COVID pause, are alone in ninth place in the ACC standings and have a NCAA NET ranking of No. 51. Tech captured its first ACC road win with an 87-60 victory Saturday at Miami and defeated Pittsburgh (71-65) at home six days earlier. Four of Tech’s five losses during this period came by a total of 19 points.

Virginia Tech update – The Hokies’ last three games have been postponed under COVID-19 protocols. Prior to that, Virginia Tech had won three of four games, including a 66-51 home win over No. 8 Virginia on Jan. 30. The Hokies have not lost at home in ACC play, falling at Louisville, Syracuse and Pitt.

Broadcast information – Live TV broadcast on the ACC’s Regional Sports Network (Fox Sports South in Georgia) and live streaming on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is provided by the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Learfield IMG College and flagship station WCNN-Radio (680 AM, 93.7 FM) in Atlanta. The Tech broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM Ch. 385 (internet 975) and the TuneIn app.