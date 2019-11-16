Jackets Visit In-State Rival Georgia on Sunday

THE FLATS – After a two-game homestand to open the 2019-20 season, the Georgia Tech women’s basketball team makes its first road trip, visiting in-state rival Georgia on Sunday. Tip is slated for 2 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum on SEC Network Plus.

The Yellow Jackets opened the Nell Fortner era with a pair of home games against Houston and Grambling State. After cruising to a victory over Houston, Tech handled Grambling State behind five Yellow Jackets scoring in double-figures. Through two games, four Yellow Jackets are averaging double-figure scoring numbers led by Francesca Pan with a 20.5 points per game average.

Georgia defeated Kennesaw State and North Carolina A&T at home to open the season with a 2-0 record. The Lady Tigers went 18-12 last season and 9-7 in league play, falling to Arkansas in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

