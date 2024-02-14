Jackets Visit Clemson for Thursday Matchup

GEORGIA TECH (14-11, 5-8 ACC) at CLEMSON (11-13, 4-8 ACC)

Georgia Tech opens a two-game road swing this week, traveling to Clemson for a Thursday night matchup. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a heartbreaking loss on Sunday to Miami, dropping a 62-60 decision to the Hurricanes. Tonie Morgan led all scorers with a game-high 24 points, while Kayla Blackshear just missed a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds. With her fifth game of 20 or more points, Morgan moved into the team lead in scoring, averaging 15.2 points per game.

Clemson has won three of its last four outings, but is most recently coming off an overtime loss at Miami, 75-72. The Tigers are 9-4 overall when competing at home, including a 3-3 ledger against league opponents. Amari Robinson leads Clemson, averaging 17.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Robinson ranks seventh in the ACC in scoring and ninth in rebounding.

Georgia Tech and Clemson are meeting for the second time this regular season after the Jackets hosted the Tigers on Jan. 11 in McCamish Pavilion. Tech took the victory in the first meeting, 70-62, to improve its advantage in the all-time series to 48-46. The Jackets have won 10 of the last 11 meetings, but Clemson walked away with a win in Littlejohn Coliseum last season that snapped a three-game skid to the Jackets in Littlejohn.

THE TIP-OFF

Georgia Tech is led offensively by Tonie Morgan who averages 15.2 points per game. Morgan ranks 10th overall in scoring in the ACC and is also 10th in scoring in ACC games only.

In conference games only, Georgia Tech boasts two players in the top 20 in scoring – Tonie Morgan (10 th ) and Kara Dunn (12 th ).

) and Kara Dunn (12 ). Tech also boasts two players in the top 20 in rebounding in the ACC in overall games – Tonie Morgan (8 th ) and Kayla Blackshear (t-12 th ). Morgan also ranks in ACC games as she is 11th.

) and Kayla Blackshear (t-12 ). Morgan also ranks in ACC games as she is 11th. Tonie Morgan is the only player in the league to rank in the top 10 in rebounding and assists. Morgan is 8 th in rebounding and 5 th in assists in overall games.

in rebounding and 5 in assists in overall games. In ACC games only, Morgan is one of two players to rank in the top 10 in rebounding and assists, along with Alyssa Ustby (UNC).

Morgan is also the only true guard to rank in the top 10 in the ACC in rebounding. Alyssa Utsby (UNC) is listed as a guard/forward and sits at No. 3.

Leading Tech from three-point distance, freshman Rusne Augustinaite is shooting 36.4 percent from long range, helping highlight her strong inaugural collegiate campaign. Augustinaite ranks fifth overall in the ACC in three-point field goals made and ties for ninth in ACC games only.

Augustinaite is the only freshman in the league to rank in the top 5 in 3-point field goals made at No. 5 in all games.

As a team, Georgia Tech ranks third in the ACC in assists, averaging 15.80 assists per game. Virginia Tech leads the league at 17.42 assists per game, while Notre Dame comes in second at 17.04.

