Jackets Unveil White-Gold World Series Rosters

World Series Roster (.pdf)

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball announced Wednesday its rosters for its annual White vs. Gold World Series that will take place Oct. 22-24 and Oct. 28-30. The annual intrasquad series will feature six games played over two weeks.

The Yellow Jackets will split their 2020 fall roster into two teams (Team White and Team Gold) and play six games over two weeks against one other to conclude the fall workouts.

With the health and safety of our entire community in mind, fans will not be admitted to this year’s White vs. Gold World Series due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and construction at Russ Chandler Stadium.