Jackets Unable to Tame Tigers on Tuesday

Box Score (.pdf)

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball was unable to overcome two unearned runs and a late home run as it fell 7-2 to Auburn on Tuesday at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (28-18) also had a solo home run by Mike Becchetti robbed in second by the Tigers (23-24), before a second home run – a two-run shot by Vahn Lackey in right field – robbed in the ninth.

Tech started the game, charging out to a 2-0 lead thanks to a solo home run by Drew Burress – his 21st of the season – and an RBI single by Burress to bring home Lackey.

But Auburn stayed around, scratching across an unearned sacrifice fly RBI in the fourth. The Tigers then tied the game on back-to-back home runs to open the fifth before a bases-loaded infield error allowed a third run of the inning.

Both teams’ pitchers put up a stalemate until the ninth. For Tech, LHP Brett Barfield, RHP Dawson Brown, RHP Brett Thomas, and RHP Terry Busse did not allow an earned run over five innings before a three-run homer in the ninth came against RHP Mason Patel.

Starter LHP Camron Hill (3-1) received his first losing decision of the season, having three runs (two earned) cross against him in 4.0 innings, while striking out five. He’d retired the first seven batters of the game to start.

Auburn was led by Cade Belyeu, who drove in four runs. RHP Ben Schorr (1-1) got the win, allowing just one hit in 2.0 innings of relief work.

Georgia Tech continues its homestand with its final three-game series at Mac Nease Baseball Park of the regular season, hosting No. 9 Duke on May 10-12. First pitch for Game 1 is set for Friday at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

