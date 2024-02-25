Jackets Unable to Sweep Big Red, Fall on Sunday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball was unable to complete its second-straight series sweep to open the 2024 campaign, dropping the Sunday finale to Cornell, 11-4, at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets’ (6-1) normally explosive offense was held quiet for much of the game, hitting just 2-for-18 with runners on and 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position, despite having six-of-nine leadoff men reach to start innings. Bobby Zmarzlak would keep Tech fighting with a three-run homer – his first of the season – in the sixth and true freshman Vahn Lackey would belt a solo home run in the ninth, but the elusive big hit escaped Tech for much of the game.
On the mound, starter RHP Mason Patel (0-1) was able to battle through four innings but would allow seven hits to the tune of four runs on the day. RHP Dawson Brown then came in and work 1.2 innings with just one base runner – who would score from first on an overturned fair/foul review call. RHP Brett Thomas then had one earned run cross against him in 0.1 innings before RHP Ben King finished.
Overall at the plate behind Zmarzlak and Lackey, Cam Jones would lead Tech with two hits – including a double – while Matthew Ellis and Parker Brosius also had a hit apiece.
The Big Red (1-2) were led by TJ Swidorski, who finished with three RBI despite just one hit. LHP Williams Juan (1-0) got the win, allowing two runs on four hits in 5.0 innings of work.
The Jackets remain home this week when they play host to Georgia State on Tuesday, Feb. 27. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. Limited tickets remain available for the start of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate on Friday, March 1 at Mac Nease Baseball Park. For tickets to the 6 p.m. game against archrival Georgia, visit ramblinwreck.com/tickets or click HERE!
Game Notes:
- On the weekend, Tech had tremendous performances both on the mound and at the plate.
- True freshman Drew Burress was lights out with four hits, two doubles and two home runs for seven RBI, hitting .308 on the weekend. He struck out just once, drawing two walks for a .400 on-base percentage.
- RHP Aeden Finateri was Tech’s top pitcher of the weekend, going five scoreless and striking out 10 batters for his second win of the season;
- Bobby Zmarzlak caught fire and hit .545 with six hits, three doubles and a home run for six RBI. He slugged 1.091 and also drew two walks for a .615 on-base percentage;
- Parker Brosius was also red-hit, hitting .429 with three hits in just seven official at-bats because he drew a whopping six walks on the weekend. He also stole two bases;
- Cam Jones hit .364 with four hits and two doubles, drawing three walks and failing to strike out to reach base at a .500 clip. He also was a perfect 5-for-5 in stolen bases;
- Matthew Ellis was Tech’s fifth hitter to finish .300 for the weekend, blasting two singles and a double.
- LHP Camron Hill was also terrific in his first Friday Night Start, only going four innings due to pitch count, but striking out a career-high seven batters and allowing just one run on one hit in the outing.
- Relievers RHP Tate McKee, RHP Ben King, RHP Terry Busse and RHP Riley Stanford all put up zeroes in the earned run column for the weekend.
