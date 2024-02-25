Jackets Unable to Sweep Big Red, Fall on Sunday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball was unable to complete its second-straight series sweep to open the 2024 campaign, dropping the Sunday finale to Cornell, 11-4, at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets’ (6-1) normally explosive offense was held quiet for much of the game, hitting just 2-for-18 with runners on and 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position, despite having six-of-nine leadoff men reach to start innings. Bobby Zmarzlak would keep Tech fighting with a three-run homer – his first of the season – in the sixth and true freshman Vahn Lackey would belt a solo home run in the ninth, but the elusive big hit escaped Tech for much of the game.

On the mound, starter RHP Mason Patel (0-1) was able to battle through four innings but would allow seven hits to the tune of four runs on the day. RHP Dawson Brown then came in and work 1.2 innings with just one base runner – who would score from first on an overturned fair/foul review call. RHP Brett Thomas then had one earned run cross against him in 0.1 innings before RHP Ben King finished.

Overall at the plate behind Zmarzlak and Lackey, Cam Jones would lead Tech with two hits – including a double – while Matthew Ellis and Parker Brosius also had a hit apiece.

The Big Red (1-2) were led by TJ Swidorski, who finished with three RBI despite just one hit. LHP Williams Juan (1-0) got the win, allowing two runs on four hits in 5.0 innings of work.