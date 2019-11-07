Jackets Trek to No. 2 Pitt, Virginia

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball (16-7) takes its eight-match ACC winning streak on the road, heading to No. 2 Pittsburgh on Friday, Nov. 8 for a 7 p.m. first serve before traveling to Virginia for a 1 p.m. first serve on Sunday, Nov. 10.

The Yellow Jackets are on fire, boasting an eight-match ACC winning streak after taking two five-set wins on the road last weekend at North Carolina and NC State. The Jacket face the ultimate test on Friday, taking on the No. 2-ranked Panthers in Pittsburgh. Pitt has only dropped one set in ACC play and has a nearly perfect 23-1 record heading into Friday’s contest. From there the White and Gold heads to Charlottesville, Va., to face off against the 10-15 Cavaliers to finish out the four-match road swing.

