Georgia Tech Basketball Travels to Wake Forest

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech continues Atlantic Coast Conference play with a pair of road games this week, first with a visit to Wake Forest for a 7 p.m. tip Wednesday night at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Georgia Tech update (12-13, 6-8 ACC) – Tech sits in a three-way tie for 10th place in the ACC standings with Virginia Tech, one game out of fifth place. The middle eight teams in the ACC are within one game of each other. The Yellow Jackets, who had a bye last weekend following their 64-58 home win over No. 5 Louisville Wednesday, have won three of their last five ACC games, including home wins over NC State and Virginia Tech. Tech is 3-4 on the road in ACC games this season, 4-6 overall.

Wake Forest update (11-14, 4-11 ACC) – The Demon Deacons have lost three of their last four games, including a 74-51 defeat at Miami on Saturday. The lone win in that stretch came over North Carolina on Feb. 11 at home, where Wake has won three of their last four. The Deacons, who have a bye following Wednesday night’s game, are in 14th place in the ACC, one-game ahead of North Carolina.

Broadcast information – Live television on the ACC Network. Online streaming available through the ESPN app. Radio coverage by Learfield IMG College (680 AM and 93.7 FM the Fan in Atlanta, TuneIn app). Tech broadcast available on satellite radio (XM ch. 385, internet ch. 975).