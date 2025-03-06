Jackets Travel to Virginia Tech to Begin ACC Play

Last Series: Georgia Tech won last season’s series, in Atlanta, 2-1. The weekend featured two blow outs (VT won 11-1 on Friday and GT won 19-0 (7) on Saturday) before the #CardiacJackets scored 11 unanswered runs in the final four innings to get the series win on Sunday, 11-7.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

