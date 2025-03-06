Jackets Travel to Virginia Tech to Begin ACC Play

GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS at VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES
MARCH 7-9, 2025 • 4 PM / 3 PM / 1 PM
Blacksburg, Va. (English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park)
Probable Starting Pitchers
Friday – GT – RHP Tate McKee (2-0) vs. VT – RHP Brett Renfrow (1-1)
Saturday – GT – RHP Brady Jones (1-0) vs. VT – LHP Jake Marciano (2-0)
Sunday – GT – RHP Riley Stanford (0-0) vs. VT – TBA
Friday – 4 PM
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Bailey Angle
Analyst: Andrew Wells
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Saturday – 3 PM
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Bailey Angle
Analyst: Andrew Wells
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Sunday – 1 PM
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Bailey Angle
Analyst: Andrew Wells
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
SERIES STATS
Overall: GT leads, 44-24
Road: GT leads, 16-11
Last Series: Georgia Tech won last season’s series, in Atlanta, 2-1. The weekend featured two blow outs (VT won 11-1 on Friday and GT won 19-0 (7) on Saturday) before the #CardiacJackets scored 11 unanswered runs in the final four innings to get the series win on Sunday, 11-7.
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Game Notes
TOP STORYLINES
- The Yellow Jackets enter ACC play on a five-game winning streak, outscoring opponents, 70-19.
- The Jackets are 11-2, the best record through 13 games since starting the 2016 season 12-1.
- Tech is led by reigning National Freshman of the Year, Drew Burress, who kicked off his sophomore encore with a walk-off grand slam during opening weekend, his first walk off HR at GT.
- The Houston Co. product leads sits at 29 career home runs. He needs to hit just one HR over his next 22 games to unseat Kevin Parada (93 games) as the fastest Jacket to 30 HR in program history.
- Tech leads the nation with 44 doubles this season, headlined by Carson Kerce, who leads the ACC with eight.
- GT is the only program in DI with four players at 6+ doubles this year – Kerce (8), Burress (6), Kent Schmidt (6) and Kyle Lodise (6)
- Freshman Alex Hernandez is looking to give Tech back-to-back freshmen of the year as he leads GT in HR (5) and RBI (18). He is tied with Tennessee’s Levi Clark and Northern Kentucky’s Gabe Miranda for the most home runs by a freshman across the NCAA and is one-shy of Miranda for the freshman RBI lead.
- Hernandez is the only player in the Power 4 with a save and 5 or more HRs this season (FR – 1 SV, 5 HR). He is one of only two players in DI who can claim that– also Bryce Calloway, New Orleans (SR – 3 SV, 5 HR)
- The emergence of the pitching staff has been the highlight of the season, boasting 11.5 strikeouts-per-game this season (16th in the nation)– a more than 2 Ks-per-game improvement over last season (9.2) – Tech has not averaged double-digit strikeouts from the pitching staff since the COVID shortened 2020 season (10.9) and hasn’t done it over a complete season this century
- The bullpen boasts a 16.2 inning scoreless streak over the last four games, only allowing 11 hits & striking out 18.
- That success is led by Mason Patel who was named ACC Co-Pitcher of the Week in the 2nd week of the year.
- Patel has pitched 12.1 innings this season with a 4-0 record and a 0.00 ERA and only five hits allowed to go along with 15 strikeouts and two walks – becoming the first Yellow Jacket pitcher to earn the win in each of his first four appearances since Mark Pope in 2011.
- The Jackets are leading the ACC in a myriad of categories including avg. (.350), 2Bs (44), hits (151), SAC flys (14) and slugging % (.606).
- The top of Tech’s lineup has combined for 53 runs scored this year: Lodise(19), Burress (15) and Schmidt (19). That’s more than 69 Division I teams – 23.1% of programs
- All three GT starters set career highs in Ks last week.
- Head Coach Danny Hall enters his 32nd season at GT and his 38th year as a college head coach. He currently has 1,421 career wins – the 11th most all-time and 2nd most among active NCAA head coaches after South Carolina hired Paul Mainieri (1,514) out of retirement this season. He is six wins away from tying Cliff Gustafson for the 10th most career wins by a D1 College Baseball coach.
ACTIVE HITTING STREAKS
Kyle Lodise – 8 games
Kent Schmidt – 7 games
Tyler Neises – 6 games
Alex Hernandez – 5 games
Vahn Lackey – 5 games
Parker Brosius – 5 games
Carson Kerce – 4 games
italics indicates career-long
ACTIVE ON-BASE STREAKS
Drew Burress – 31 games
Kyle Lodise – 25 games
Kent Schmidt – 21 games
Vahn Lackey – 18 games
Alex Hernandez – 13 games
Parker Brosius – 12 games
Tyler Neises – 6 games
Drew Rogers – 6 games
Carson Kerce – 4 games
Caleb Daniel – 3 games
italics indicates career-long
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.