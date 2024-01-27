Jackets Travel to Pepperdine, UCSB

THE FLATS – The Jackets are making a trip to the West Coast to visit Pepperdine (12:00 p.m. Eastern time) Sunday and UCSB (12:00 p.m. Eastern) on Monday. The trip marks the Yellow Jackets’ first trip out West since Gabriele Brancatelli and Richard Biagiotti competed in the Fall ITA National Championships. The Jackets are currently 5-0 and looking to improve their win streak.

Most recently, Andres Martin earned ACC honors. This season, Martin is 5-0 in singles, playing all matches at No. 1, and 5-0 in dual doubles matches, contributing to the Jackets success.

In the doubleheader against Samford and Wofford, No. #67 Brancatelli defeated Samford’s Bogdanovich; 6-4,6-0 and No. 85 Biagiotti defeated Wofford’s Fullett; 6-4, 3-6, [10-7].

At court No. 1, Keshav Chopra and Marcus McDaniel have been a top doubles pair for Tech. The doubles pair has had a successful start to the season, including a win over No.25 ranked Flip Planinsek and Andrii Zimnokh from Alabama.

