Jackets Travel To Crosstown Foe Georgia State

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech will play its first road game of the season when the Yellow Jackets travel to Panthersville to face Georgia State on Wednesday, February 19, for a 5 p.m. first pitch at Heck Softball Complex.
Radio
- The audio of Wednesday’s game will be streaming live on GeorgiaStateSports.com
Storylines
- This marks the 75th meeting between Georgia Tech and Georgia State
- Georgia Tech ranks second in the ACC with 16 doubles this season.
- Freshman Emma Kauf is tied for third in the ACC with three home runs and five stolen bases, and leads the team in batting average (.370) slugging (.778) home runs (3), and stolen bases (5).
- Tech went 2-2 against Nebraska and Iowa in last weekend’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
- This will be tech’s first road game of the season.
Series Notes
- Georgia Tech leads the all-time series with the Panthers, 49-25
- The Jackets are 22-14 on the road against Georgia State
- Tech won both meetings last season. The Yellow Jackets won an 8-3 decision at home on Feb. 13, 2019 and then won 12-6 in Panthersville on April 3, 2019.
- Georgia Tech is looking to win three straight in the series over the Panthers for the first time since 2011. Tech won 13 in a row from ‘03-’07, and 10 in a row from ‘08-’11.
- Tech is 2-2 against Georgia State under head coach Aileen Morales.
