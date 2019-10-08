Jackets Travel to Clemson for ACC Midweek Match

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball (8-7) heads to Clemson, S.C., on Wednesday, Oct. 9 to take on the Tigers for the 7 p.m. ACC Network Wednesday match of the week.

The Jackets ready for the first of two meetings with Clemson this season. In 2018, Tech came away with the 3-2 five set victory in Atlanta. Despite trailing 32-35 in the all-time series history, the Jackets have claimed the last five meetings. Head coach Michelle Collier is 6-1 against the Tigers while at Tech.

Follow along:

Live stats

ACC Network

ACC Network has launched!

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games, as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTVolleyball), Facebook (Georgia Tech Volleyball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.