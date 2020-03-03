Jackets Face Off with No. 13 Georgia in Athens

Watch | Live Stats

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech will travel to Athens to face in-state foe Georgia in a midweek match up, Wednesday, March 4 with a 6 p.m. first pitch.

TV

The game will be streaming on SEC Network Extra

Storylines

Freshman Blake Neleman leads the ACC with a .158 opp. BA., and is fifth with a 1.70 ERA.

Wednesday marks the 43rd meeting between Georgia Tech and Georgia

This is Georgia Tech’s third match up against a ranked opponent, having previously faced then No. 1 Washington and No. 11 Kentucky. Tech is 1-3 in those games.

Georgia Tech ranks third in the ACC with 25 doubles, and is fourth in fielding percentage (.969)

Tech went 4-2 last week and has won six of its last nine games.

Series Notes

Georgia leads the all-time series, 32-10.

The Bulldogs have won the last 12 meetings in the series.

Georgia Tech’s last win over Georgia came March 14, 2012, a 2-0 win in Atlanta.

The Jackets’ last wins in Athens came on March 28, 2007, winning both games in the doubleheader.

