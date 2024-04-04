Jackets Travel North to Take on Pitt

TOP STORYLINES



• Georgia Tech baseball looks to carry momentum from its thrilling extra-innings win on Tuesday when it travels to Pitt on March 5-7.

• The Jackets and Panthers have squared off 28 times since 2014 with Tech holding a 15-13 advantage.

• Tech struggled initially against Pitt, but has won five of the last seven and six of the last nine.

• Tech snapped a cold spell on Tuesday against Presbyterian when it scored three in the bottom of the ninth to force extras, allowing Parker Brosius to bunt home the winning run.

• Behind a team-best .366 from Trey Yunger, two freshmen Jackets have emerged on the scene – Drew Burress (.359) and Trey Yunger (.356).

• In total, six Yellow Jackets are hitting .300 on an offense that’s hitting .305 as a team.

• Behind those three are Cam Jones (.340), Payton Green (.333) and Brosius (.329).

• In the last 10 games, Kerce and Yunger have been Tech’s hottest hitters, hitting .364 and .362 respectively.

• During the stretch, Jones (.349) and Burress (.333) have also been hot at the plate.

• Burress continues to run a strong campaign for Freshman of the Year, earning Midseason Freshman of the Year honors and Midseason All-America honors from Perfect Game and D1Baseball this week.

• Against the ACC, Burress and Jones have led the way with a .375 and .351 average, respectively.

• Tech is shaking up its starting rotation, moving Aeden Finateri to Friday and having Cam Jones make his first start on Saturday, while giving freshman Tate McKee his second career start on Sunday.