Jackets Top Notre Dame, 4-3

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team (16-6, 6-4 ACC) ended the weekend off with a solid 4-3 victory over Notre Dame (11-13, 2-8 ACC).

Despite starting doubles play with a loss, Tech claimed four singles victories to earn the 4-3 team win.

Tech’s first two wins in singles play came from Marcus McDaniel and Andres Martin. Both Jackets took down their opponents in two-straight sets. McDaniel finished first with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Notre Dame’s Thompson. Martin followed with his 21st victory this season, defeating No. 46 Dominko in a 6-3, 7-5 decision.

Keshav Chopra came out victorious over Notre Dame’s Giraldez 7-5, 7-6. Krish Arora clinched the match for the Jackets. Tech was tied with the Fighting Irish at three all before Arora won his singles match. The freshman defeated Magimay in a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 7-5, 7-6 decision.

Singles:

#16 Andres Martin (GT) def. #46 Sebastian Dominko (ND) 6-3, 7-5

#104 Keshav Chopra (GT) def. Nil Giraldez (ND) 7-5, 7-6

Marcus McDaniel (GT) def. Chase Thompson (ND) 6-1, 6-4

Jameson Corsillo (ND) def. Richard Biagiotti (GT) 6-3, 7-6 (7-2)

Krish Arora (GT) def. Kyran Magimay (ND) 7-5, 3-6, 6-3

Yu Zhang (ND) def. Rohan Sachdev (GT) 7-5, 5-7, 6-3

Doubles

Sebastian Dominko/Jean-Marc Malkowski (ND) vs. Marcus McDaniel/Keshav Chopra (GT) 5-5, unfinished

Nil Giraldez/Chase Thompson (ND) def. Andres Martin/Krish Arora (GT) 6-2

Evan Lee/Yu Zhang (ND) def. Richard Biagiotti/Rohan Sachdev (GT) 6-2

UP NEXT

The Jackets will return to Ken Byers Tennis Complex Thursday, April 11, and will take on Virginia Tech at 5:00 p.m.

