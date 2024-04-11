Jackets Top Hokies, 5-2

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis (17-6, 7-4 ACC) secured an impressive 5-2 win over Virginia Tech (10-9, 3-8 ACC) at Ken Byers Tennis Complex on Thursday.

The Jackets began winning doubles points giving them a 1-point advantage. At No.1, Marcus McDaniel and Krish Arora teamed up against No. 63 Ryan Fishback and Maxime St. Hilaire. McDaniel and Arora would dominate the match, winning 6-2, gaining their first ranked win as a pairing. Keshav Chopra and Elias Shokry were victorious today, taking on Virginia Tech’s Manuel Goncalves and Hugo Maia. Chopra and Shokry would clinch the doubles point for the Jackets, winning at No.3 7-5.

In singles play, Tech picked up four wins, with three of those victories coming in straight sets. Tech’s first two wins in singles play came from McDaniel and No. 92 Chopra. Both Jackets took down their opponents in two-straight sets. McDaniel finished first with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Virginia Tech’s Michael Shepheard. Chopra followed with a dominate 6-0,6-1 victory over Maxime St. Hilaire.

No. 11 Andres Martin would clinch the match for the Jackets. Tech was leading the Hokies 3-0 before Martin won his singles match. The senior defeated Virginia Tech’s No. 93 Ryan Fishback in a 6-2, 6-1 decision.

The Jackets’ final victory of the day would come from Rohan Sachdev at No.6. Sachdev faced Virginia Tech’s Alberto Orso. After dropping the first set 5-7, Sachdev would in the second set 6-3, forcing a tiebreaking set. In set three, Orso would prove to be no match for Sachdev as Sachdev would go on to win 1-0 (11-9).

Singles:

#11 Andres Martin (GT) def. #93 Ryan Fishback (VT) 6-2, 6-1

#92 Keshav Chopra (GT) def. Maxime St. Hilaire (VT) 6-0, 6-1

Marcus McDaniel (GT) def. Michael Shepheard (VT) 6-4, 6-1

Hugo Maia (VT) def. Richard Biagiotti (GT) 6-3, 2-6, 1-0 (17-15)

Alex Ix (VT) def. Krish Arora (GT) 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (8-6), 1-0 (10-5)

Rohan Sachdev (GT) def. Alberto Orso (VT) 5-7, 6-3, 1-0 (11-9)

Doubles:

Marcus McDaniel/Krish Arora (GT) def. #63 Ryan Fishback/Maxime St. Hilaire (VT) 6-2

Richard Biagiotti/Andres Martin (GT) vs. Matt Harper/Alberto Orso (VT) 5-5, unfinished

Keshav Chopra/Elias Shokry (GT) def. Manuel Goncalves/Hugo Maia (VT) 7-5

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech will take on Virginia on Saturday, April 13, honoring three seniors before the match.

