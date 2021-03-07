Open search form
Jackets Top Georgia Southern, 7-0

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis picked up a 7-0 victory over Georgia Southern on Sunday afternoon at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. Tech moved to 8-5 on the season and is now 5-3 at home.

In doubles Chen Dong/Andres Martin improved to 5-0 together on the season as they quickly topped Carter French/Pascal Wagemaker on court three in a 6-0 showing. After the Jackets lost court one Pablo Schelcher/Brandon Freestone won a clutch 7-6 (4) battle against Carlos Garcia/Valentin Dun to clinch the doubles point for Tech. This is the second doubles win Schelcher/Freestone have earned together.

Singles play saw Tech win on all six courts to cement the 7-0 win. Marcus McDaniel beat Murphy McCullough 6-1, 6-2, making McDaniel 10-2 in dual match singles this season. Then, Brandon McKinney won court five in an impressive 6-2, 6-2 outing against Jonathan Morales.

Next, No. 59 Martin collected his third straight singles win with a 6-4, 6-2, display versus Pascal Wagemaker. Martin now sports a 9-3 dual match singles record.

With the win sealed up Schelcher took court three 6-3, 6-3, over Dun. Schelcher is now 7-3 in dual match singles and has won his last two match ups. After losing the first set, 6-4, to Jaap Aaldering true freshman Chen Dong stepped up with a 6-3, 6-4, effort to earn his fifth dual match singles win. To cap off the evening Keshav Chopra moved back up to .500 (7-7) with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 routing over Alexandros Roumpis.

The Yellow Jackets are 46-23 in dual match singles, while also bringing their dual match doubles record back above .500 at 19-17 (.528). Tech is an impressive 12-1 on court two in singles play.

The Jackets will lace it up again on Friday, March 12, when they head to Charlottesville for a match up with Virginia. First serve is slotted for 2:30 p.m. (EST).

#44 Georgia Tech 7, Georgia Southern 0
Mar 07, 2021 at Atlanta, Ga. (Ken Byers Tennis Complex)

Singles competition
1. #59 Andres Martin (M-GT) def. Pascal Wagemaker (GS) 6-4, 6-2
2. Marcus McDaniel (M-GT) def. Murphy McCullough (GS) 6-1, 6-2
3. Pablo Schelcher (M-GT) def. Valentin Dun (GS) 6-3, 6-3
4. Keshav Chopra (M-GT) def. Alexandros Roumpis (GS) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3
5. Brandon McKinney (M-GT) def. Jonathan Morales (GS) 6-2, 6-2
6. Chen Dong (M-GT) def. Jaap Aaldering (GS) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4
Doubles competition
1. Murphy McCullough/Alexandros Roumpis (GS) def. Brandon McKinney/Marcus McDaniel (M-GT) 6-2
2. Pablo Schelcher/Brandon Freestone (M-GT) def. Carlos Garcia/Valentin Dun (GS) 7-6 (7-4)
3. Chen Dong/Andres Martin (M-GT) def. Carter French/Pascal Wagemaker (GS) 6-0
Match Notes
Georgia Southern 8-4 (0-0 Sun Belt)
Georgia Tech 8-5 (2-3 ACC); National ranking #44
Order of finish: Doubles (3,1,2); Singles (2,5,1,3,6,4)

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.  

For the latest information on Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis, follow us on Twitter (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

