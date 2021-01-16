Jackets Top Gamecocks in Doubles at MLK Invite Opener

Tech’s No. 31 ranked pairing of Pablo Schelcher/Marcus McDaniel picked up a dominant 7-6(4) doubles win for the Yellow Jackets over the Gamecock’s No. 69 Raphael Lambling/Philip Jordan.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis outplayed the No. 20 South Carolina Gamecocks in doubles, picking up three wins, to start the 2021 campaign to highlight the first day of the MLK Invitational Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

Redshirt freshmen Andres Martin & Keshav Chopra , the No. 41 ranked doubles pairing in the country, also served up an early season 7-6(1) win over No. 44 Daniel Rodrigues/Connor Thomson. Cole Gromley/Brandon McKinney added to Tech’s win total with a spirited 6-1 victory over Brown/Pelletier on court four.

Meanwhile, McDaniel lost a close bout with the Thomson, the No. 118 ranked singles player. McDaniel took the first set with a 6-3 showing but dropped the second 7-6(5) before narrowly losing the final set 7-6(4).

Play continues on Sunday when the Yellow Jackets face Georgia Southern, starting not before 2 p.m. (EST).

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Singles

No. 32 Daniel Rodrigues (South Carolina) def. No. 59 Andres Martin (Georgia Tech) 6-4, 7-6(2)

No. 118 Connor Thomson (South Carolina) def. Marcus McDaniel (Georgia Tech) 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(4)

No. 81 Raphael Lambling (South Carolina) def. Keshav Chopra (Georgia Tech) 6-2, 7-6(2)

Toby Samuel (South Carolina) def. Pablo Schelcher (Georgia Tech) 7-5, 7-6(5)

Phillip Jordan (South Carolina) def. Brandon Freestone (Georgia Tech) 6-3, 7-6(9)

Brandon McKinney (Georgia Tech) def. Jake Beasley (South Carolina) 6-1, 7-5

Thomas Brown (South Carolina) def. Chen Dong (Georgia Tech) 6-2, 6-4

Doubles

No. 31 Pablo Schelcher/Marcus McDaniel (Georgia Tech) def. No. 69 Raphael Lambling/ Phillip Jordan (South Carolina) 7-6(4)

No. 41 Andres Martin/Keshav Chopra (Georgia Tech) def. No. 44 Daniel Rodrigues/Connor Thomson (South Carolina) 7-6(1)

Jake Beasley/Toby Samuel (South Carolina) def. Brandon Freestone/Zummy Bauer (Georgia Tech) 6-2

Cole Gromley/Brandon McKinney (Georgia Tech) def. Thomas Brown/Beau Pelletier (South Carolina) 6-1

MLK Invitational Schedule

Sunday, January 17th

9 a.m. – No. 10 Georgia vs. No. 20 South Carolina

2 p.m. – Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Southern

Monday, January 18th

9 a.m. – No. 20 South Carolina vs. Georgia Southern

2 p.m. – Georgia Tech vs. No. 10 Georgia

