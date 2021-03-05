Open search form
Jackets Top Clemson, 4-1

Box Score

CLEMSON, S.C. – Georgia Tech men’s tennis picked up its second ACC win of the year in a 4-1 routing of Clemson at the Duckworth Family Tennis Facility on Friday evening. Tech improves to 7-5 on the year with a 2-3 ACC record.

The Yellow Jackets quickly claimed court three as Brandon Freestone/Pablo Schelcher topped Jacob Jahn/Jorge Plans Gonzalez, 6-1. Down 4-1 on court two Andres Martin/Chen Dong rallied to a 7-5 advantage to help clinch the doubles point. Martin/Dong are now 4-0 when paired together.

Marcus McDaniel kept the momentum rolling in singles claiming a quick 6-2, 6-4, win on court one against Ryuhei Azuma. McDaniel is 9-2 in dual match singles so far this year. Schelcher followed McDaniel up with a 6-2, 6-1, showing on court three versus Andrew Puscas to put the Jackets up 3-0.

Then, Plans Gonzalez beat Brandon McKinney 6-4, 6-4, on court five to bring the match to 3-1. Martin answered back with a 6-4, 6-3, win over Carlos Kelaidis on court two to cement the Yellow Jacket victory. Martin improved to 8-3 in dual match singles with a 3-1 record in ACC play.

Tech will return home as the Jackets play host for a Sunday afternoon contest with Georgia Southern. First serve is slotted for 1 p.m. (EST).

Live streaming for the home match versus Georgia Southern can be found here. Live results can be found here.

Georgia Tech 4, Clemson 1
Singles competition
1. McDaniel,Marcus (GT) def. Ryuhei Azuma (MCU21) 6-2, 6-4
2. #59 Martin,Andres (GT) def. Carlos Kelaidis (MCU21) 6-4, 6-3
3. Schelcher,Pablo (GT) def. Andrew Puscas (MCU21) 6-2, 6-1
4. Spencer Whitaker (MCU21) vs. Chopra,Keshav (GT) 6-3, 5-7, 1-1, unfinished
5. Jorge Plans Gonzalez (MCU21) def. McKinney,Brandon (GT) 6-4, 6-4
6. Jacob Jahn (MCU21) vs. Dong,Chen (GT) 6-4, 0-6, 2-1, unfinished

Doubles competition
1. Ryuhei Azuma/Spencer Whitaker (MCU21) def. McDaniel,Marcus/McKinney,Brandon (GT) 7-5
2. Martin,Andres/Dong,Chen (GT) def. Carlos Kelaidis/Andrew Puscas (MCU21) 7-5
3. Bauer,Zummy/Chopra,Keshav (GT) def. Jacob Jahn/Jorge Plans Gonzalez (MCU21) 6-1

Match Notes:
Georgia Tech 7-5 (2-3 ACC)
Clemson 5-7 (1-4 ACC)
Order of finish: Doubles (3,1,2); Singles (1,3,5,2)

