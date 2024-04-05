Jackets Top Cardinals, 4-2

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team (15-6, 5-4 ACC) began their road trip with an impressive 4-2 win over conference opponent, Louisville (13-11, 2-7 ACC).

In doubles play, the Cardinals edged Tech to gain a one-point advantage to start the match. Despite losing the doubles point, the duo of Keshav Chopra and Marcus McDaniel continued their dominance with an impressive win over Will Mayew and Enrique Pena 6-3.

Tech went into singles play focused, picking up two quick wins from Rohan Sachdev and Richard Biagiotti, giving the Jackets a one-point advantage.

Sachdev dominated his opponent on No.6 with a 6-1,6-3 win over Louisville’s Enrique Pena. Biagiotti then defeated No. 112 Will Mayew (6-4,6-4) to put the Jackets up 2-1.

McDaniel was the third Jacket to secure a victory. After a quick 6-2 decision in the first set 6-2, McDaniel would drop the second set to Louisville’s Andre’ Steinbach, 4-6. With the match tied at 1 all, McDaniel came out victorious for the Jackets with 6-3 advantage in the third set to put the Jackets up 3-1.

Chopra would ultimately clinch the victory for the Jackets at No.2. After being tied at 6 all in the first set, Chopra would dominate the tiebreak (7-3) to win the set 7-6. In the second set, Chopra would end the match in a quick 6-4 decision.

Singles:

#47 Etienne Donnet (LOU-MT) vs. #12 Andres Martin (GT) 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 1-2, unfinished

#91 Keshav Chopra (GT) def. #117 Natan Rodrigues (LOU-MT) 7-6 (7-3), 6-4

Marcus McDaniel (GT) def. Andre’ Steinbach (LOU-MT) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3

Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. #112 Will Mayew (LOU-MT) 6-4, 6-4

Kosuke Nakanishi (LOU-MT) def. Krish Arora (GT) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1

Rohan Sachdev (GT) def. Enrique Pena (LOU-MT) 6-1, 6-3

Doubles:

#19 Marcus McDaniel/Keshav Chopra (GT) def. Will Mayew/Enrique Pena (LOU-MT) 6-3

Etienne Donnet/Kosuke Nakanishi (LOU-MT) def. Krish Arora/Andres Martin (GT) 6-4

Natan Rodrigues/Miguel Avendano (LOU-MT) def. Richard Biagiotti/Rohan Sachdev (GT) 6-3

UP NEXT

Tech will travel to Indiana on Sunday to face the Fighting Irish on Sunday, April 7 at 12:00 p.m.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com