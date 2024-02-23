Jackets Top Boston College, 5-2

WEYMOUTH, Mass. – In its Atlantic Coast Conference opener, Georgia Tech women’s tennis captured a 5-2 victory over Boston College on Friday afternoon at the Weymouth Tennis Center. The win pushed Tech to 5-4 overall and 1-0 in ACC play.

Doubles

Carol Lee and Kate Sharabura made quick work of Marice Aguiar and Tola Glowacka on court one to open doubles play. The Yellow Jackets blanked the Eagles, 6-0, in less than 30 minutes to give Georgia Tech the early advantage in doubles. After Boston College took court two in a battle, 6-4, Kylie Bilchev and Alejandra Cruz clinched the doubles point on court three. Facing Nada Dimovska and Natalie Eordekian, the Jackets held an early 3-2 lead before the Eagles rallied back to a 4-4 standstill. Bilchev and Cruz won the next two games to seal the match, 6-4, and clinch the early 1-0 lead for Georgia Tech.

Singles

Georgia Tech took three of the first four singles matches to finish to clinch the ACC-opener on the road. Competing on court three, Cruz rolled to a 6-0, 6-2 triumph over Glowacka before Scarlett Nicholson cushioned Tech’s lead. On court five, Nicholson grabbed the first set against Stephanie Sanchez, 6-2. The Jacket raced out with a 3-0 lead in the second set and sealed the victory, 6-0, 6-3, to give Tech a 3-0 match lead.

Boston College got on the scoreboard with a win on court one, but the rally was short-lived as Sharabura clinched the match from court six. Facing Seren Agar, Sharabura pocketed the first set, 6-2, and carried momentum into the second set, sealing the win, 6-2, 6-4, to setup a 4-1 Georgia Tech lead.

Play concluded with Tech and Boston College splitting the final two matches. On court four, Mahak Jain pulled out a three-set victory over Muskan Mahajain, 6-2, 0-6, 6-3. But the Eagles took the final match on court two as Natalie Eordekian defeated Bilchev, 6-1, 6-7, 1-0.

Georgia Tech continues this road swing at Syracuse on Sunday. First serve is slated for 11 a.m. at the Drumlins Country Club.

RESULTS

Doubles

1. No. 18 Carol Lee/Kate Sharabura (GT) def. Marice Aguiar/Tola Glowacka (BC) 6-0

2. Seren Agar/Stephanie Sanchez (BC) def. Scarlett Nicholson/Given Roach (GT) 6-4

3. Kylie Bilchev/Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Nada Dimovska/Natalie Eordekian (BC) 6-4*

Order of finish: 1,2,3*

*Clinched

Singles

1. Marice Aguiar (BC) def. No. 39 Carol Lee (GT) 6-2, 6-4

2. Natalie Eordekian (BC) def. Kylie Bilchev (GT) 6-1, 6-7, 1-0

3. Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Tola Glowacka (BC) 6-0, 6-2

4. Mahak Jain (GT) def. Muskan Mahajan (BC) 6-2, 0-6, 6-3

5. Scarlett Nicholson (GT) def. Stephanie Sanchez (BC) 6-2, 6-3

6. Kate Sharabura (GT) def. Seren Agar (BC) 6-2, 6-4*

Order of finish: 3,5,1,6*,4,2

