Jackets to Play Tuesday, Wednesday in ACC Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – No. 9-seeded Georgia Tech baseball will play No. 5-seeded Florida State on Tuesday, May 21 at 3 p.m. and No. 4-seeded Virginia on Wednesday, May 22 at 11 a.m. as part of Pool D in the ACC Tournament, the conference announced Sunday.

The Yellow Jackets (31-21, 15-15 ACC) are coming off a three-game series against Florida State, taking one-of-three, and will play the Seminoles for the fourth time in six days. Then on Wednesday, Georgia Tech and Virginia will face off after the Jackets took two-of-three in Charlottesville earlier this season.

Tickets are now available at theacc.com/tickets or by visiting the ACC Baseball Championship page on the Charlotte Knights’ website.

The ACC Network will carry all 12 pool games nationally on Tuesday through Friday, as well as both semifinal games on Saturday. Sunday’s noon championship game will be televised nationally on ESPN2.

2024 ACC BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEEDS

Truist Field, Charlotte, North Carolina

Pool A – #1 North Carolina, #8 Wake Forest, #12 Pitt

Pool B – #2 Clemson, #7 Louisville, #11 Miami

Pool C – #3 NC State, #6 Duke, #10 Virginia Tech

Pool D – #4 Virginia, #5 Florida State, #9 Georgia Tech

Regular Season Notes:

Georgia Tech finished the regular season 31-21 and 15-15 in the ACC;

Georgia Tech finished the regular season with six ACC series this season, more than any team in the conference other than Clemson (8) and North Carolina (7);

Georgia Tech has 14 combined Quad 1 and 2 wins, placing it seventh among ACC Tournament teams;

Georgia Tech ranks top 25 nationally with 14 Quad 1+2 wins;

Georgia Tech played four Top-15 RPI (four top-10 KPI) road ACC series, more than any team in the conference.

