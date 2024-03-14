Jackets to Kickoff Outdoor Season Beginning on Saturday

THE FLATS – Due to the threat of inclement weather, Georgia Tech track & field teams have rescheduled Day one of The Yellow Jacket Invitational to Saturday, March 16, beginning at 9 a.m. at Griffin Track.

Saturday’s meeting marks the kickoff of the outdoor season for the Jackets, who are coming off some impressive performances at the ACC Indoor Championships including a first-place performance from Senior, Shanty Papakosta in the women’s high jump.

The Yellow Jackets will host Auburn, Augusta, Belmont, Georgia, IUPUI, Kennesaw State, Lipscomb, Mercer, Mid. Tenn. State, Missouri, Oglethorpe, Ole Miss, Reinhardt, Shorter, UAB, and Western Kentucky.

Further weather and schedule updates will be available online at ramblinwreck.com and @GT_trackNfield on X.

