Jackets to Host NC State on Thursday, Nov. 21

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football will host NC State in a nationally televised Atlantic Coast Conference showdown on Thursday, Nov. 21 at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, the ACC announced on Tuesday.

The game will be televised on an ESPN network. Kickoff time and TV designation will be announced in the coming months.

Georgia Tech has a long tradition of Thursday night games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Since beginning ACC play in 1983, the Yellow Jackets have had 28 home games on Thursday nights, including 25 against ACC opponents. Tech and NC State have squared off twice on Thursday nights at Bobby Dodd Stadium, with the most recent matchup being a 28-26 Yellow Jackets win on Nov. 21, 2019 (five years to the day prior to this season’s contest).

The Jackets and Wolfpack are meeting for the 32nd time overall and 30th time as ACC foes, but only the third time in the last 10 seasons. The last meeting between the two teams was a 23-13 NC State win on Dec. 5, 2020 in Raleigh, N.C., and the teams’ most recent matchup at Tech was the Jackets’ 28-26 triumph in 2019.

With Tuesday’s announcement, the dates for six of Georgia Tech’s 12 regular-season games are confirmed – Saturday, Aug. 24 versus Florida State (Aer Lingus College Football Classic – Dublin, Ireland), Saturday, Aug. 31 vs. Georgia State (Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field), Saturday, Sept. 14 vs. VMI (Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field), Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. Notre Dame (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), Thursday, Nov. 21 vs. NC State (Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field) and Saturday, Nov. 30 at Georgia (Athens, Ga.).

The Yellow Jackets’ remaining games are ACC tilts against Duke and Miami (Fla.) at home and Louisville, North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia Tech on the road. The remainder of the schedule will be announced on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. during the ACC Huddle: 2024 Football Schedule Release Show on ACC Network and ESPN2.

Georgia Tech’s schedule is ranked as the sixth-toughest in the nation by both ESPN and 247Sports. All 11 NCAA Division I FBS teams that the Yellow Jackets face in 2024 earned bowl berths in 2023.

Kickoff times and television designations for the Yellow Jackets’ first four weeks of the season (Week 0-3), in addition to the Thursday night game against NC State, are expected to be announced in the coming months. Game times and TV designations for all other games will be announced no sooner than 12 days prior to kickoff.

Georgia Tech finished 7-6 overall and 5-3 in ACC play in 2023 (good for a tie for fourth place in the 14-team ACC). Exclusive Georgia Tech travel and ticket packages for 2024 season opener versus Florida State in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic are available at gt2ireland.com.

