Jackets to Continue Early ACC Play Versus Clemson & Florida State

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s men’s tennis program faces a pair of ACC opponents this weekend as the Jackets look to take on the Clemson Tigers (7-3, 0-1 ACC) and No. 15 ranked Florida State Seminoles (9-2, 0-0 ACC).

Tech will host the Tigers at 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex and will hit the road as the Jackets will take on the Seminoles in Tallahassee at the Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center at noon on Sunday.

The Yellow Jackets will enter the weekend coming off two tough losses to No. 10 Tennessee and No. 20 Miami. Tech is currently ranked as the No. 46 team in NCAA Division I men’s tennis according to the latest Oracle/ITA Team Rankings released on Tuesday. Last weekend senior Carlos Divar and freshman Marcus McDaniel defeated the No. 15 nationally ranked doubles pairing of Franco Aubone and Benjamin Hannestad 6-2. True freshman Andres Martin is ranked as the No. 65 singles player and recently took down the no. 41 ranked player in Miami’s Adria Soriano Barrera.

Clemson will head to The Flats as the No. 40 ranked team in the country. The Tigers also suffered a loss to Miami in their ACC opener, 7-0, last Friday. The squad turned out a tight 4-3 victory against Florida Atlantic last Sunday at home. Tech will serve as the Tigers ACC road opener before heading back to The Palmetto State to take on the Seminoles on March 5.

FSU looks to play No. 42 Oklahoma on Friday before hosting the Jackets on Sunday. The Seminoles currently have two nationally ranked singles players in No. 82 Alex Knaff and No. 104 Rana-Roop Singh Bhular. The Jackets will be the first ACC competition of the year for the Seminoles.

Parking for the match on Friday will be available on Fowler Street and/or Family Housing.

