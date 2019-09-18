Jackets to Compete in Two Charity Meets in 2019

Georgia Tech Swim Across America Team Page | GT vs. Cancer Team Page

THE FLATS – Continuing its commitment to supporting charitable causes fighting cancer, Georgia Tech swimming and diving will participate in two meets in 2019 to help raise money for cancer research and treatment.

The Yellow Jackets will begin their efforts by swimming in the Swim Across America – Atlanta Open Water Swim at Lake Lanier on Sept. 28. Although not officially a race, Tech will swim the 5-kilometer course to help benefit the Aflac Cancer & Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, including the leukemia research project, which supports children and adults by hosting Phase 1 leukemia clinical trials at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and the Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University.

Fans and supporters can donate to the cause by visiting the Georgia Tech Team Page HERE and selecting a member of the team roster or simply clicking “Donate Now.” All funds raised by Tech go directly to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

“Everybody knows someone who is or has been affected by cancer and our team is no different,” head coach Courtney Shealy Hart said. “I continue to be immensely proud of our student-athletes’ continual commitment to giving back to the community and raising awareness of different types of cancer.”

Later in the season, the Yellow Jackets will also host a “Georgia Tech vs. Cancer” meet against Atlantic Coast Conference foe Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. at the McAuley Aquatic Center. Partnering with the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s “Vs. Cancer” – a nonprofit fundraising campaign founded by NCAA student-athletes – swimming and diving will help raise money for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, the world’s largest nonprofit dedicated to children fighting the deadliest childhood cancer.

Fans and supporters can help by visiting the Georgia Tech’s donation page HERE or by donating at the Oct. 26 meet by check, with checks made out to Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation (PBTF). The net proceeds raised by the Jackets will be equally distributed to support PBTF’s research funding to battle pediatric brain tumors and child life programs at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

