Jackets to Close out Homestand vs. JSU

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (14-7, 3-0 ACC) will wrap up its 12-game homestand against Jacksonville State (7-12, 0-0 C-USA) on Wednesday at Mewborn Field. The Yellow Jackets will be hoping to pull off a perfect, 12-0, record throughout the two week stretch at home after dispatching of ACC foe, Pitt, in three run-rule victories over the weekend.

Series Information

Georgia Tech (14-7) vs. Jacksonville State (7-12)

Wednesday, March 6 | 5 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

Parking

Parking will be available in E65 McCamish lot, ER66 Family Housing Lot, 8th Street, and Fowler Street in between 8th and 10th.

Clear Bag Policy

This year, Shirley Clements Mewborn Field is implementing a clear bag policy. Any outside items brought into the facility must be contained within a clear bag. For more information on Georgia Tech’s policy, go to https://ramblinwreck.com/clearbag/

Storylines

• Georgia Tech looks to complete a perfect 12-game home stand vs. Jacksonville State after winning all 11 previous games over the last two weeks.

• Tech swept its first ACC series of the year last weekend against Pitt with all three games ending in a run-rule for the first run rule ACC sweep in program history.

• It was the first ACC series sweep since the 2022 season (April 15-16 vs. NC State) and the first time Tech won three games in a row via run-rule since the start of the 2021 season (Feb. 12-14 vs. Boise State, Radford (twice) and Georgia State).

• This is the third time in the Morales era that Tech has won three or more games in a row via the run rule.

• The Yellow Jacket offense has risen to the top of the sport this year, leading the Power 5 in home runs (43) and slugging % (.688) – trailing only Miami (OH) for the best marks in Division I.

• The Jackets have hit 43 home runs this season, the most among Power 5 teams. That total ties the 2010 Yellow Jackets for the most home runs through 21 games in program history.

• The Jackets hold the 5th highest team batting average in the nation (.373) connecting for the ninth most doubles (37) and the 15th most walks, leading to the seventh highest on base % in the country (.458).

• The power production has come from everywhere in the lineup as 11 different Jackets have connected for a HR this season (Black (8), Dobbins (8), Allen (7), Domingue (5), Hunter (4), Sileo (3), Tucker (2), Edgmon (2), Hughes (2), (Minghini (1) and Gailey (1)).

• Mallorie Black leads the ACC in HR (8), runs scored (26) and slugging % (1.016) this year, ranking sixth, fourth and fifth across Division I in those categories – leading to her being named the No. 2 3B in the nation this week by Softball America.

• Georgia Tech is the only team Power 5 team in the nation to have three players with seven or more home runs already this season (Black, Allen and Dobbins). Their combined 23 home runs would be the second most in the ACC, behind only Virginia Tech and more than ACC powers Florida St. (20), Duke (19) and Clemson (18).

• Tech has hit a home run in 17 consecutive games dating back to February 11, the longest streak since setting the program record (22) back in 2011.

• Tech has won 11 games in a row, the longest winning streak of the Morales era and the longest since winning 12 in a row back in the 2012 season.

• The Jackets have won 13 consecutive games at home dating back to Feb. 11, the longest home winning streak since winning 17-straight between the end of the 2021 season and start of 2022.

• Tech has come from behind in nine of its 14 victories so far, defeating opponents by an average margin of 5.56 runs, with four come-from-behind wins ending via run-rule.

• The pitching staff has enjoyed playing at home this year. All six pitchers with over 1.0 inning pitched at home carry an ERA under 4.00 while holding opposition to just a .217 batting average inside Mewborn Field.

• Chandler Dennis notched her team-leading second save of the season vs. Ball State. It was her 7th career save, tying her with Kristen Adkins for the second-most saves in program history. Her next will give her sole possession of second place, nine shy of the program record. Blake Neleman is one save away from tying Dennis and Adkins in 2nd.

• Neleman is five strikeouts away from becoming just the second GT pitcher with 600 career strikeouts (Jessica Sallinger).

• Kinsey Norton has excelled at keeping opponents off the board at home in recent weeks. She has pitched 23.1 innings at home this year, posting a 0.90 ERA. She hasn’t surrendered a run in any of her previous four appearances.

