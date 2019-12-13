Open search form
Jackets Take on TCU in NIVC Semifinal

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball (24-8, 14-4 ACC) is set to host TCU in the NIVC semifinal on Saturday, Dec. 14 for a 7 p.m. first serve in O’Keefe Gymnasium.

The Yellow Jackets host their first-ever NIVC semifinal on Saturday. Tech has recorded two sweeps in its 2019 NIVC postseason run, shutting out Alabama A&M in the opening round and Liberty in the semifinal. The Jackets have dropped just one set in the postseason in a 3-1 win over Troy in the second round. Saturday marks the first meeting between the Jackets and the Horned Frogs.

Bracket:
The full NIVC tournament bracket can be viewed here.

Tickets:
Tickets to Saturday’s match can be purchased in advance here.

Parking:
Fans can park in the McCamish (E65) and East O’Keefe (E63) lots.

Follow along:
Live Stats
ACCNX

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTVolleyball), Facebook (Georgia  Tech Volleyball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

