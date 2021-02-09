Jackets Take On No. 9 Virginia

THE FLATS – Facing a stretch of four games in a seven-day period, Georgia Tech looks to even the regular season series against Virginia when it entertains the No. 9/9 Cavaliers for a 7 p.m. contest Wednesday night at McCamish Pavilion.

The Yellow Jackets (9-6, 5-4 ACC), who are 3-3 since returning from its 17-day pause, are in sixth place in the ACC standings and have a NCAA NET ranking of No. 62. Tech is coming off an 82-80 come-from-behind win over Notre Dame Saturday night, which kept Tech undefeated at home in ACC play this season. Tech led for much of its first meeting against Virginia on Jan. 23, but the Cavaliers worked back from an 11-point deficit to win 64-62.

The first-place Cavaliers (13-3, 9-1 ACC) have won their last two games, 63-57 at NC State and 73-66 over Pittsburgh since dropping their only ACC game to date, a 66-51 decision at rival Virginia Tech. Virginia remains one of the nation’s top defensive teams (No. 25 in defensive efficiency) and lead the ACC in scoring defense (59.30 ppg in conference games), and are No. 2 in scoring margin in ACC games (10.20 ppg).

Wednesday’s game will be televised nationally on the ACC’s Regional Sports Network (Fox Sports South in Georgia) and will be streamed live on the ESPN app. Radio coverage is provided by the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Learfield IMG College, with flagship station WCNN-Radio (680 AM, 93.7 FM) in Atlanta. The Tech broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM Ch. 383 (Internet 973) and the TuneIn app.