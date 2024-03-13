Jackets Take Down Tigers, 4-2

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team (11-5, 2-3 ACC) started its week of competition with an impressive 4-2 win over conference opponent, Clemson (7-0, 0-5 ACC).

Tech dominated in doubles, going 2-1 and earning the first point of the match. Keshav Chopra and Marcus McDaniel took down Clemson’s Max Smith and Noa Vukadin in a 6-4 decision. Andres Martin and Krish Arora claimed a 6-3 win over Clemson’s Stewart Aronson and Marko Mesarovic, clinching the doubles point.

In a quick 6-2, 6-3 decision, No. 18 Martin defeated Clemson’s Ryuhei Azuma to put the Jackets up 2-1. McDaniel earned himself a victory in three sets Clemson’s Vukadin 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

Arora ultimately clinched the team victory for the Jackets. Arora started off his match with a 7-6[7-5] win in the first set. In the second set, Arora ended the set quickly in a 6-3 decision.

Singles:

#18 Andres Martin (GT) def. Ryuhei Azuma (CU) 6-2, 6-3

#42 Keshav Chopra (GT) vs. Wissam Abderrhman (CU) 6-4, 6-6 (7-6), unfinished

Marcus McDaniel (GT) def. Noa Vukadin (CU) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3

Marko Mesarovic (CU) def. Richard Biagiotti (GT) 6-4, 6-3

Stewart Aronson (CU) def. Rohan Sachdev (GT) 6-4, 6-2

Krish Arora (GT) def. Matt Pitts (CU) 7-6 (7-5), 6-3

Doubles:

#38 Marcus McDaniel/Keshav Chopra (GT) def. Max Smith/Noa Vukadin (CU) 6-4

Andres Martin/Krish Arora (GT) def. Stewart Aronson/Marko Mesarovic (CU) 6-3

Max Damm/Wissam Abderrhman (CU) def. Richard Biagiotti/Elias Shokry (GT) 6-1

UP NEXT

Tech will host a double header Friday, March 15 taking on Boston College at 1:00 p.m. and The Citadel at 5:00 p.m.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com