Jackets Take Down Auburn and The Citadel

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team (6-2) picked up a pair of victories against Auburn (7-3) and The Citadel (2-8) during a doubleheader match-up in The Flats on Sunday. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Tigers, 4-1, before sweeping the Bulldogs, 7-0, at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

AUBURN

The Yellow Jackets were off to a hot start as the freshman duo of Keshav Chopra and Andres Martin teamed up for what would be the first of two doubles victories for the pair, a 6-1 decision on court three. After the Tigers picked up a doubles win on court one seniors Carlos Divar and Chris Yun answered back in a thrilling 6-4 conquest to give the Jackets the first point.

“We started strong in doubles in the Auburn match and in singles as well,” said head coach Kenny Thorne. “I like how we responded each match when our opponents lifted their games. I was proud of Marcus for winning in straight sets this entire weekend and for Dre coming back in the second set of the Auburn match after being down and finishing in two sets.”

Three of the six singles matches went in Tech’s favor to add another tally to the Jackets win column. Freshman Marcus McDaniel was the first Yellow Jacket to exit the court with a win as he topped his opponent, 6-2, 6-3. Auburn got its first points of the day on court five before Martin, the No. 75 nationally ranked singles player, earned another successful outcome for Tech, 6-1, 7-6, on court one.

Sophomore Cole Gromley rallied to sealed the win for the Yellow Jackets as he bested his opponent in the final set, 6-2, gaining the fifth win of the season for Georgia Tech.

“We played a lot of three set matches this entire weekend and came out on top,” added Thorne. “That shows our mental toughness is getting better and endurance is good. This fight is becoming a good team habit.”

THE CITADEL

Tech swept the Bulldogs in a decisive 7-0 showing. All three courts were played all the way through as Chopra/Martin (6-1), Brandon Freestone/Gromley (6-3) and McDaniel/Pablo Schelcher (6-2) earned the doubles point for the first score of the evening.

“We also maintained good discipline in the Citadel match after a long match this morning,” said Thorne. “It was great to see Brandon play aggressive and solid in singles and doubles. Also, we love seeing Carlos back on the court in singles. He played well and is getting stronger every match.”

Each match in singles was decided in straight sets starting with Schelcher’s win on court three, 6-2, 6-3. The Bulldogs only won 27 games in singles competition. Freestone followed up Schelcher with a dominate 6-1, 6-2, victory on court five. Chopra sacrificed only three games as he clinched another win for the Jackets on court four.

McDaniels won in straight sets to make it through the three match weekend without sacrificing a set. Carlos Divar and Martin capped the weekend off with wins in straight sets as well to wrap up the third sweep of the year so far.

“We have next weekend off but we will start getting ready for Tennessee and Miami now,” concluded Thorne.

The Yellow Jackets will return to the court as they hit the road on Friday, Feb. 21, to take on Tennessee in Knoxville with a start time of 5:00 p.m. (EST).

AUBURN RESULTS

Doubles competition

Matteo DeVincentis/Tyler Stice (AUBURN) def. Marcus McDaniel/Pablo Schelcher (GT) 6-4 Carlos Divar/Chris Yun (GT) def. Finn Murgett/Tom Wright (AUBURN) 6-4 Keshav Chopra/Andres Martin (GT) def. Diego Chavarria/Anders Fry (AUBURN) 6-1

Singles competition

#75 Andres Martin (GT) def. Tim Dollman (AUBURN) 6-1, 7-6 Cole Gromley (GT) def. Tom Wright (AUBURN) 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 Pablo Schelcher (GT) vs. Tyler Stice (AUBURN) 6-4, 3-6, 1-3, unfinished Marcus McDaniel (GT) def. Matteo DeVincentis (AUBURN) 6-2, 6-3 Finn Murgett (AUBURN) def. Chris Yun (GT) 6-4, 6-0 Keshav Chopra (GT) vs. Spencer Gray (AUBURN) 6-7, 4-5, unfinished

Match Notes:

Auburn 7-3 Georgia Tech 5-2

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1,2); Singles (4,5,1,2)

THE CITADEL RESULTS

Doubles competition

Pablo Schelcher/Marcus McDaniel (GT) def. Zvonko Bencedic/Gavin Stewart (CIT) 6-2 Keshav Chopra/Andres Martin (GT) def. Noah Nawabi/Phillip Quinn (CIT) 6-1 Brandon Freestone/Cole Gromley (GT) def. Leo du Plooy/Willem van Zyl (CIT) 6-3

Singles competition

#75 Andres Martin (GT) def. Gavin Stewart (CIT) 6-4, 6-4 Marcus McDaniel (GT) def. Will Graham (CIT) 6-0, 7-5 Pablo Schelcher (GT) def. Noah Nawabi (CIT) 6-2, 6-3 Keshav Chopra (GT) def. Phillip Quinn (CIT) 6-1, 6-2 Brandon Freestone (GT) def. Zvonko Bencedic (CIT) 6-1, 6-2 Carlos Divar (GT) def. Jack Pyritz (CIT) 6-2, 6-2

Match Notes:

The Citadel 2-8 Georgia Tech 6-2

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (3,5,4,2,6,1)

