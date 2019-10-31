Jackets Take ACC Winning Streak on the Road

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball (14-7) takes its six-match ACC winning streak on the road, heading to North Carolina on Friday, Nov. 1 for a 6:30 p.m. first serve before taking on NC State on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 1 p.m.

The Yellow Jackets set a program record last Sunday with their sixth-straight ACC sweep. In the streak the Jackets have won take two on the road against Clemson and Virginia Tech before taking four at home. The Jackets have hit .331 in that time and average 13.7 assists per set. Tech recorded a season-high 12 block in the sweep of Miami. With the win, head coach Michelle Collier recorded her 100th win at Georgia Tech.

Follow along:

Friday at North Carolina

Live Stats

ACCNX

Sunday at NC State

Live Stats

ACCNX

