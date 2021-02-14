Jackets Sweep The Citadel, 7-0

Box Score

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis swept The Citadel in a 7-0 Sunday afternoon victory at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

The Yellow Jackets (5-2, 0-0 ACC) defeated the Bulldogs (1-3, 0-0 SoCon) to improve to 4-1 at home this season.

No. 31 Marcus McDaniel/Pablo Schelcher, No. 41 Keshav Chopra/Andres Martin and Zummy Bauer/Brandon McKinney each picked up wins in singles to start the sweep and clinch the doubles point. Chopra/Martin now sport a team best 5-2 dual match doubles record when paired together, while Bauer/McKinney improved to 3-1 in dual match doubles.

In singles, McDaniel picked up the first win as he took court one in an impressive 6-1, 6-0, performance over the Bulldogs’ Will Graham. McDaniel is 6-0 in dual match singles this year.

Next, No. 59 Martin made quick work of Josiah Schainblatt picking up a 6-1, 6-2 win. Martin is now 3-0 in singles on court two.

With the Jackets up 3-0 Brandon Freestone sealed the team win beating Sebastian Kamieniecki on court five 6-2, 6-2. Freestone is undefeated in dual match singles owning a 4-0 record.

McKinney, Chopra and Chen Dong each collected singles wins to finish off the Bulldogs. McKinney and Chopra are both now 4-2 in dual match singles, while Dong is now 3-0 with each victory coming on court six.

Overall Tech is 30-7 (.811) in dual match singles and 13-7 (.650) in dual match doubles.

Tech will be back on the court on Friday, Feb. 19th, when the Jackets head to Miami to open up conference play against the Hurricanes.

