Open search form
Open mobile menu

Jackets Sweep The Citadel, 7-0

Box Score

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis swept The Citadel in a 7-0 Sunday afternoon victory at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

The Yellow Jackets (5-2, 0-0 ACC) defeated the Bulldogs (1-3, 0-0 SoCon) to improve to 4-1 at home this season.

No. 31 Marcus McDaniel/Pablo Schelcher, No. 41 Keshav Chopra/Andres Martin and Zummy Bauer/Brandon McKinney each picked up wins in singles to start the sweep and clinch the doubles point. Chopra/Martin now sport a team best 5-2 dual match doubles record when paired together, while Bauer/McKinney improved to 3-1 in dual match doubles.

In singles, McDaniel picked up the first win as he took court one in an impressive 6-1, 6-0, performance over the Bulldogs’ Will Graham. McDaniel is 6-0 in dual match singles this year.

Next, No. 59 Martin made quick work of Josiah Schainblatt picking up a 6-1, 6-2 win. Martin is now 3-0 in singles on court two.

With the Jackets up 3-0 Brandon Freestone sealed the team win beating Sebastian Kamieniecki on court five 6-2, 6-2. Freestone is undefeated in dual match singles owning a 4-0 record.

McKinney, Chopra and Chen Dong each collected singles wins to finish off the Bulldogs. McKinney and Chopra are both now 4-2 in dual match singles, while Dong is now 3-0 with each victory coming on court six.

Overall Tech is 30-7 (.811) in dual match singles and 13-7 (.650) in dual match doubles.

Tech will be back on the court on Friday, Feb. 19th, when the Jackets head to Miami to open up conference play against the Hurricanes.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.  

For the latest information on Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis, follow us on Twitter (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
February 12, 2021 Men's Tennis Defeats Georgia State, 7-0

Jackets blank Georgia State to open up weekend slate

Men's Tennis Defeats Georgia State, 7-0
February 11, 2021 Men's Tennis Hosts Georgia State & The Citadel This Weekend

Jackets set to host Panthers and Bulldogs in weekend slate at Byers Tennis Complex

Men's Tennis Hosts Georgia State & The Citadel This Weekend
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets