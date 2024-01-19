Jackets Sweep Presbyterian

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team swept Presbyterian College on Friday, Jan. 19 at Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

Tech claimed the doubles point with victories from all three doubles pairs. The pairs of Gabriele Brancatelli/Richard Biagiotti and Andres Martin/Krish Arora both knocked off their opponents 6-1, Marcus McDaniel/Keshav Chopra picked up a win,6-2.

Tech dominated singles play, clinching straight set wins in five matches. Martin secured the first singles point for Georgia Tech, 6-0, 6-0, taking a 2-0 lead.

The Jackets would hold the lead for the rest of the match. Four more singles matches went down in straight sets. Next with Brancatelli on court three winning his match, 6-1, 6-0, and Chopra winning on court two, 6-3,6-0.

Elias Shokry competed today on court six, winning his match, 6-2,6-2. Shokry’s win put the Jackets up 5-0 over Presbyterian.

Biagiotti was the last of the Jackets to secure a victory in straight sets, 6-1,6-1.

After dropping the first set 4-6, Arora won the second set, 6-3. The third was a tie-breaking set, with Arora securing a win 10-8.

Singles Results:

Andres Martin (GT) def. Javier Matos(PC) 6-0, 6-0

Keshav Chopra (GT) def. Evgenios Vasilakis(PC) 6-3, 6-0

#67 Gabriele Brancatelli (GT) def. Denim Yadav(PC) 6-1, 6-0 4

#85 Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Pedro Cardoso (PC) 6-1, 6-1

Krish Arora (GT) def. Marco Foglieni (PC) 4-6,6-3, (10-8)

Elias Shokry (GT) def. David Mamalat (PC) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles:

Marcus McDaniel/Keshav Chopra (GT) def. Javier Matos / Evgenios Vasilakis (PC) 6-2

Richard Biagiotti/Gabriele Brancatelli (GT) def. Marco Foglieni / Denim Yadav (PC) 6-1

Andres Martin/Krish Arora (GT) def. Austin Skoog/Loup Alleno (PC) 6-1

UP NEXT:

The Jackets Return to the Ken Byers Tennis Complex on Sunday, Jan.21 hosting a double header with Samford at 11 a.m. and Wofford at 4 p.m.

