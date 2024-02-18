Jackets Sweep Opening Series vs. Radford

THE FLATS – Shortstop Payton Green launched a go-ahead grand slam in the third inning and Georgia Tech baseball never looked back, winning 6-3 and getting the sweep over Radford on Sunday afternoon at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets (3-0) fell behind early thanks to some tough-luck, sun-aided hits to the outfield. But good eye discipline in the third and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases for Green, who launched a 2-0 pitch over the left field fence to put them up 4-3.
Tech then extended its lead in the fourth and fifth on a groundout RBI by Mike Becchetti and a solo home run for freshman Drew Burress – his third of the weekend.
On the mound, starter RHP Mason Patel had three tough-luck runs cross against him, but struck out four in his three innings. LHP Camron Hill (1-0) then pitched a hitless 2.0 innings, striking out two more before redshirt freshman RHP Carson Ballard pitched a dominant four innings hitless to close for his first career save.
The Highlanders (0-3) were led by Drew Biggerstaff, who went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI on the day. LHP Jordan Irizarry (0-1) received the loss, surrendering four runs on one hit in 2.2 innings of work.
The Jackets will now head on the road for its annual trip to Statesboro, Ga. when they take on Georgia Southern on Tuesday, Feb. 20. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPN+.
Game Notes:
- Georgia Tech held Radford hitless over the final six innings of the game;
- Georgia Tech hit .346 for the weekend, mashing 10 home runs, nine doubles and a triple for a .740 slugging percentage;
- Payton Green led the way with a red-hot .636, going 7-for-11 with three home runs and a whopping seven RBI. He slugged 1.455 and also drew four walks for a .733 on-base percentage. He did not strike out on the weekend.
- Also arriving on the scene was true freshman Drew Burress, who hit .429 in his first weekend of collegiate baseball, going 6-for-14 with three doubles and three home runs to slug 1.286. He also walked twice for a .500 on-base percentage.
Multimedia:
Postgame Press Conference (Coach Hall)
Around Social Media
𝐒𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐄𝐒 𝐒𝐖𝐄𝐄𝐏 🧹#WreckHavoc x #StingEm pic.twitter.com/vNLDNqCMS4
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 18, 2024
DREW BURRESS THIRD HOME RUN OF THE WEEKEND!@drew_burress08 | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/H9b7sI64gh
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 18, 2024
🔥🔥🔥@CamronHill8 | #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/mYd9baz1Vm
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 18, 2024
https://x.com/GTBaseball/status/1759292411862532298?s=20
A 1-2-3 inning for @Mason_Patel as he's struck out three early pic.twitter.com/VAr1qO5Had
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 18, 2024
☀️☀️☀️ pic.twitter.com/0Rb8JYuwTN
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 18, 2024
𝙄𝘾𝙀𝙔 𝙒𝙃𝙄𝙏𝙀𝙎#WreckHavoc x #StingEm pic.twitter.com/ZqE7Hvryk6
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 18, 2024
GEORGIA TECH BASEBALL TICKETS
Be there for all the action as Georgia Tech baseball gets underway for the 2024 season. The Yellow Jackets will host more than 30 games at three-time field of the year Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium — one of the premier stadiums in all of college baseball. Whether season tickets, ACC Saturday Pack or single-game tickets, find out all the information by clicking HERE!
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.