Jackets Sweep Opening Series vs. Radford

THE FLATS – Shortstop Payton Green launched a go-ahead grand slam in the third inning and Georgia Tech baseball never looked back, winning 6-3 and getting the sweep over Radford on Sunday afternoon at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (3-0) fell behind early thanks to some tough-luck, sun-aided hits to the outfield. But good eye discipline in the third and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases for Green, who launched a 2-0 pitch over the left field fence to put them up 4-3.

Tech then extended its lead in the fourth and fifth on a groundout RBI by Mike Becchetti and a solo home run for freshman Drew Burress – his third of the weekend.

On the mound, starter RHP Mason Patel had three tough-luck runs cross against him, but struck out four in his three innings. LHP Camron Hill (1-0) then pitched a hitless 2.0 innings, striking out two more before redshirt freshman RHP Carson Ballard pitched a dominant four innings hitless to close for his first career save.

The Highlanders (0-3) were led by Drew Biggerstaff, who went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI on the day. LHP Jordan Irizarry (0-1) received the loss, surrendering four runs on one hit in 2.2 innings of work.

The Jackets will now head on the road for its annual trip to Statesboro, Ga. when they take on Georgia Southern on Tuesday, Feb. 20. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPN+.