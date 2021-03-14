Jackets Sweep No. 36 Virginia Tech, 7-0

Box Score

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Georgia Tech men’s tennis swept Virginia Tech in a 7-0 road victory on Sunday afternoon at Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center. The Jackets improved to 9-6 (3-4 ACC) on the year capturing their third win in the last four matches.

“We had a solid team effort with each guy contributing,” said Byers Men’s Tennis Head Coach Kenny Thorne. “We competed very well. Very proud of this team.”

Virginia Tech (8-5, 4-3 ACC) was undefeated at home this year before the Yellow Jackets spoiled the streak on Sunday.

The Jackets clinched the doubles point over the Hokies taking courts two and three. After suffering a loss on court one, Brandon Freestone/Pablo Schelcher collected a 6-3 triumph over Ryan Kros/Carlo Donato on court two. Freestone/Schelcher are now 3-1 when paired together. With the doubles portion of the match tied up at 1-1 Brandon McKinney/Zummy Bauer won a close 7-6 matchup over Hugo Maia/Michael Shepheard on court three to give Tech the lead heading into singles. McKinney/Bauer moved to a 4-2 record together this season. Bauer is 5-2 in dual match doubles following Sunday’s competition.

In singles Keshav Chopra struck first with a 6-2, 6-2, showing against Maia on court four. Next, McKinney collected a close win in the first set, 7-6, before finishing off with a dominate 6-0 display versus Ryan Fishback. Both Chopra and McKinney have are now 8-8 in overall singles play this year.

Up 3-0 Marcus McDaniel sealed the win for the Yellow Jackets on court one winning his fourth straight singles match with a 7-6, 6-4, effort topping No. 38 Mitch Harper. McDaniel now sports a 12-2 record in dual match singles and is 5-1 against ranked opponents.

Then, on court three Schelcher beat Donato again this time in a 7-6, 6-4 showing to also grab his fourth consecutive singles win. Schelcher is 5-1 on court three this season, owning a 9-3 dual match singles record.

Chen Dong earned his sixth career dual match singles victory routing Alvaro Ariza 6-4, 7-6. Dong escaped with a 7-4 win in the second set tiebreaker.

Andres Martin sealed up the sweep taking court two after dropping the first set 4-6 to Matthis Ross. He bounced back with a 6-0 second set win before finishing off the day 6-3 in the final set.

The Yellow Jackets moved up to a .667 win-percentage (54-27) in dual match singles following Sunday’s action.

Tech will be back on The Flats next weekend as the Jackets play host to NC State on Friday and Wake Forest on Sunday. Friday’s match will begin at 5 p.m. (EST), while Sunday’s is slotted for a 1 p.m. start.

#45 Georgia Tech 7, #36 Virginia Tech Hokies 0

Singles competition:

1. Marcus McDaniel (M-GT) def. #38 Mitch Harper (VT) 7-6 (7-2), 6-4

2. #59 Andres Martin (M-GT) def. Matthis Ross (VT) 4-6, 6-0, 6-3

3. Pablo Schelcher (M-GT) def. Carlo Donato (VT) 7-6 (8-6), 6-4

4. Keshav Chopra (M-GT) def. Hugo Maia (VT) 6-2, 6-2

5. Brandon McKinney (M-GT) def. Ryan Fishback (VT) 7-6 (9-7), 6-0

6. Chen Dong (M-GT) def. Alvaro Ariza (VT) 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)

Doubles competition:

1. Jordan Chrysostom/Ryan Fishback (VT) def. Marcus McDaniel/Andres Martin (M-GT) 6-2

2. Brandon Freestone/Pablo Schelcher (M-GT) def. Ryan Kros/Carlo Donato (VT) 6-3

3. Brandon McKinney/Zummy Bauer (M-GT) def. Hugo Maia/Michael Shepheard (VT) 7-6

Match Notes:

Georgia Tech 9-6; National ranking #45

Virginia Tech Hokies 8-5; National ranking #36

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (4,5,1,3,6,2)

